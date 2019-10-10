Access agreement reached in White Plains Village right-of-way case

Two White Plains Village property owners have agreed to allow county work crews to cross their property in order to conduct maintenance on an adjacent county-owned parcel, deferring a legal battle over the county's desire for a permanent right of access over the crossing.
Attorney Thomas McManus, representing White Plains Village residents Robert Mills, his daughter, Melissa, and John and Robin Pompell, appeared before Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine Carrington Martin on Wednesday morning to announce that his clients had agreed to grant the county access to the property for 60 days so that maintenance could be performed on a house on the 34-acre parcel.
The agreement puts on hold at least temporarily the county's petition for an easement along a short strip of land at the northeast corner of the Mills' property that it claims provides the only practical access from the end of Deacon Road to the county-owned parcel.
"The defendants in this case are happy to ... give the county access as long as it's for maintenance, and other matters can be litigated on another day," McManus told Carrington.
"The county has an interest in maintaining its property to the extent that access has been ... at times physically obstructed," said deputy county attorney Elizabeth Theobalds, who said that the building has a mold problem and is leaking. "After speaking with [McManus], I believe we do have a consent order to allow the county to do that."
Theobalds said that the county will arrange access in advance with Melissa Mills.
Carrington gave both parties until Thursday, Oct. 17, to submit the agreement, called a consent order, otherwise they will have to appear in court again.
"My clients are happy to cooperate and want to work with the county," McManus told the Maryland Independent following the brief hearing on Wednesday morning. "They just want the county to respect their property rights, but they understand and are willing to grant access for the county to maintain that building."
"We still disagree with the county's claim ... that they have the right of access as a matter of law," McManus said. "On the other hand, my clients are sensible people and are willing to give the county access so they can maintain that building."
The county sued the Mills, Pompells and a third couple over the right of way issue in July, claiming that there is already a presumption of a right of way along the approximately 25-foot-wide strip across the Mills' property. Title records show that road easements have been recorded on either side of the strip, but none have ever been recorded for the strip itself.
In late 2017, the county leased the house, often called the Kirby house after its previous owners, to the Maryland Department of Human Services for use as a foster care facility to be operated by the Charles County Department of Social Services. At two contentious public meetings, White Plains Village residents expressed concerns about public safety and declining property values should the facility be opened in their neighborhood.
Last August, county contractor vehicles showed up unannounced to pave the path from Deacon Road to the house, including the contended strip. A small group of residents blockaded the path to the house with skid loaders and accused the contractors of trespassing.
In bringing the suit against the residents, the county argued that the strip of land across the Mills' land provides the only practical access from Deacon Road. Residents say the county could gain access from the other side of the property by extending Salt Barn Road, which runs from Demarr Road to the edge of the property. The county has said that the extension could cost nearly a million dollars or more.
"The County is pleased that we have reached agreement with the adjacent owners to access our property, make repairs and provide necessary maintenance for the Kirby House, which is an urgent priority right now," Theobalds told the Maryland Independent in a written statement.
