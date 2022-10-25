An Accokeek man will spend the next 15 years in prison after being convicted of more than 30 charges related to a November 2020 armed robbery.

Arron William Saunders, 25, was handed the sentence by Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer Jr. on Oct. 19, according to a release from the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.

