An Accokeek man will spend the next 15 years in prison after being convicted of more than 30 charges related to a November 2020 armed robbery.
Arron William Saunders, 25, was handed the sentence by Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer Jr. on Oct. 19, according to a release from the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Saunders was convicted on nine felonies for three counts of armed robbery, two counts of robbery, three counts of first-degree assault and one count of attempted armed robbery as well as 22 misdemeanors related to theft, firearms and reckless endangerment on Aug. 8.
Saunders received a 30-year sentence with all but 15 years suspended, and will have to serve five years of probation once he is released.
Prosecutors originally wanted a 45-year sentence due to Saunders’ prior record.
“Not only was this a robbery, but shots were fired,” Michael Gerst, assistant state’s attorney, said in the release.
On Nov. 5, 2020, officers were called to the 11800 block of Oak Manor Drive for reports of an armed robbery. When officers arrived they spoke to multiple victims that reported they were robbed by Saunders.
According to an investigation, the three victims were inside a vehicle in the parking lot on Oak Manor Drive when one of the victims got out of the car to retrieve a pair of Apple AirPods from a residence.
As the man was grabbing the AirPods, he observed the mother of his child arriving with an unidentified man, later identified as Saunders, in a dark colored passenger car.
When the man returned to his vehicle with his friends, Saunders opened the driver’s side door of their vehicle and brandished a firearm while demanding the occupants empty their pockets.
When one of the vehicle occupants resisted, Saunders threatened to kill everyone in the car and fired a shot into the air.
After the occupants of the vehicle handed over their possessions, Saunders fired more shots at their car and then fled back to the car he arrived in. Saunders was later identified as the suspect through video surveillance.