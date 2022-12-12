An attempted theft of a catalytic converter led to a car chase and the arrest of two Accokeek men in the early morning hours of Dec. 6.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of William Norris Pickeral Jr., 35, and David John Graham, 38, in a press release the following day.
Police were called to the 900 block of Copley Avenue in Waldorf at 3:34 a.m. on Dec. 6 for the report of an individual attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a camper parked in the area.
An officer on Smallwood Drive observed the suspects traveling along Copley Avenue in a black sedan and followed the vehicle to Stoddert Avenue to initiate a traffic stop.
That’s when police say the vehicle made a U-turn and nearly struck the officer’s vehicle before fleeing back on Smallwood Drive toward Crain Highway. Officers briefly lost sight of the vehicle before relocating the suspects in the area of Crain Highway and Mall Circle.
According to charging documents, the chase reached speeds of up to 114 mph before the suspects lost control and crashed into a guardrail on Marshall Corner Road.
The driver, later identified as Pickeral, fled the vehicle and dropped a baggie carrying suspected fentanyl and cocaine while running down the northbound lanes of Route 301 before he was apprehended.
Charging documents state that the substances in the baggie were identified as a mixture of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamines with a street value of $4,600.
The passenger, later identified as Graham, ran into the parking lot of a gas station near the accident scene where he was taken into custody.
A search of the vehicle allegedly recovered a Ruger P90 handgun with two magazines in the center console of the black sedan.
Charging documents state that both men were prohibited from owning firearms due to previous convictions.
A check of the tags on the vehicle allegedly came back as stolen out of Charles County, while the vehicle was not reported stolen.
The press release added that both men had warrants from Prince George’s and Charles counties.
Both were taken to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center to be checked for injuries from the crash before being transported to the Charles County Detention Center.
Pickeral was charged with felony possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, and three misdemeanors for theft $100 to under $1,500 and two handgun related misdemeanors.
Graham was arrested on six misdemeanors for giving false statements to officers, malicious destruction of property less than $1,000, two handgun related misdemeanors and possession of a controlled dangerous substance while confined or detained.
Both men have been ordered held without bond and are due back in court in January.