The meeting room of the Accokeek Volunteer Fire Department was standing room only Wednesday evening as residents from the community that straddles northern Charles County and southern Prince George’s County sought answers to their concerns about a proposed Royal Farms convenience store and gas station on Route 210 just north of Berry Road.
The discussion grew more heated and contentious over the course of the nearly three-hour meeting as audience members began shouting questions and comments from their seats, sometimes overriding the efforts of Greater Accokeek Civic Association president Judy Allen-Leventhal to keep the meeting focused on questions that had been submitted in writing.
Baltimore-based Royal Farms is seeking a special exception from the Prince George’s County Planning Board to allow it to construct a 4,650-square-foot convenience store and related structures on a 3-acre parcel on the west side of Route 210 at the intersection of Livingston and Biddle roads. The proposed facility would include 16 gas pumps and 69 parking spaces.
Access to the site will be from entrances on Livingston Road and Biddle Road, as Maryland State Highway Administration regulations do not allow direct access to Route 210 because it is classified as a “controlled access” roadway.
The project had been the topic at the civic association’s June meeting, and as a result of “considerable community interest,” according to the association’s website, it decided to host a second meeting to discuss the traffic, community and environmental impacts in more detail.
Panelists at Wednesday’s meeting included representatives of Royal Farms, the Prince George’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation, the county’s police department, the State Highway Administration and the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission.
Many residents were concerned about the potential increase in traffic along Route 210 from the new gas station, which would be located across the highway from a shopping center that includes an Exxon gas station, a Dunkin’ Donuts and a Weis Market.
SHA traffic engineer Peter Campanides explained that the intersection of Route 210 and Livingston Road has been graded between a “D” and an “E” on its level-of-service scale, which means that the intersection can frequently become unstable and congested, with drivers experiencing delays of between 35 to 80 seconds depending on the time of day and the traffic density.
“It’s getting to the point where it is a failing intersection,” Campanides said.
Traffic studies will be conducted as part of SHA’s permitting process and will likely be a factor in the approval of the proposed project.
“We fully expect to have to make improvements to that intersection,” said attorney Matthew Tedesco of the law firm McNamee Hosea, who is representing Royal Farms in its special exception application.
Among the options being considered are additional turning lanes on Livingston Road.
Pedestrian access was another concern raised by several audience members at both the June meeting and again on Wednesday. The Prince George’s County Planning Department recommended as a condition of approval that Royal Farms delineate a sidewalk along Route 210 and Biddle Road in front of the gas station.
With regard to crime and safety impacts of the new gas station, Cpl. Stephen Rannacher, the Prince George’s Police Department community officer for District 7, which includes Accokeek, said that police officers regularly patrol the area and frequently travel up and down Route 210 on their way to other activities.
Jeff Bainbridge of Royal Farms said that typically their busiest stores do not get robbed.
Rannacher said that of the crimes reported at the Exxon station across the street, he wasn’t aware of any that involved an actual weapon; in instances where a weapon was referenced, it was an “implied weapon.”
Several members of the audience took loud exception to Rannacher’s statement, saying that they were aware of several instances of a gun being displayed in the course of crimes just in this year alone, and one person had been shot.
Other questions raised during the public meeting ranged from fuel delivery and spill cleanups to how Royal Farms planned to mitigate the odor of chicken being cooked on the premises.
A hearing for the Royal Farms proposal has been scheduled before the Prince George’s County Office of the Zoning Hearing Examiner on Nov. 6.
