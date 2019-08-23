Residents of the Acton Village neighborhood in Waldorf met recently with Board of Charles County Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) and other senior county officials to discuss who is responsible for repairing flood damage to their property and to find out what the county is prepared to do to prevent flooding in the future.
“It started out pretty heated,” said Linda Dade, an Acton Village resident who attended the meeting. “It ended pretty positively.”
Dade said that residents are frustrated because the county and the homeowners’ association have been slow to determine responsibility for who will repair flood-related damage to residents’ property, which includes significant amounts of flood damage to the backyards of multiple residents.
According to Dade, the county has known for years that flooding has been an issue in Acton Village. She said that she had met with Collins about the issue back when he was District 3 commissioner, and shortly after being sworn into office as county commissioners’ president Collins reached out to her again to assure her that he was still following the issue.
“The county was never against us,” Dade said. “They have been with us from the beginning.”
Collins, County Administrator Mark Belton, Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) and capital services chief John Stevens attended the meeting on behalf of the county.
Greg Waring, a friend of Dade’s who also attended the Aug. 9 meeting, said that the residents inquired about the possibility of using capital improvement funds allocated to a county-wide stormwater retrofit program to overhaul the neighborhood’s stormwater drainage system.
The county’s capital improvement budget includes nearly $76.7 million for a wide range of watershed protection and restoration projects, including those aimed at restoring untreated impervious surfaces through the construction or upgrade of stormwater management facilities.
Although the meeting ended without assurance that the county would either prioritize or fund efforts to mitigate future flooding in Acton Village, the county representatives agreed to develop a county-wide strategy for addressing the issue.
“Concluding the meeting, the Department of Planning and Growth Management and Department of Public Works staff were asked to create a presentation to the Commissioners addressing the current and future county stormwater management and flooding concerns,” Belton told the Maryland Independent in a written statement. “The presentation will take into account climate change projections and will include actionable alternatives for the Board of Commissioners’ consideration and approval.”
Dade bought her Westdale Drive townhouse about six years back. A board of education retiree, “this was my dream home,” Dade said of the foreclosure property that she went to great lengths to make her own. During the initial inspection of the property before her purchase, Dade said she noticed deep holes on either side of the fence in the backyard. At the time, she didn’t think much of it.
Approximately four weeks after she moved in, Dade was relaxing at home during heavy rain when she said she decided to step onto her back porch, which sits elevated above the backyard, to enjoy the storm momentarily. She was shocked to find rushing waters where there was normally grass.
“I looked down, and it honestly looked like Niagara Falls,” Dade said. After the storm, Dade said she also noticed the two holes that she had observed previously had grown larger from the storm.
Today, those holes have grown to encompass large chunks of the land in Dade’s backyard that have washed away completely, exposing plastic tubing under the ground that may have been placed as stormwater mitigation previously. From Dade’s backyard, which is toward the center of the others on her portion of the block, one can see clear into the backyard several houses down in either direction. Though the damage hasn’t yet spread beyond their portion of the block yet, Dade said she and the other residents are fearful it soon will.
That initial flooding from heavy rain has remained the norm for Dade and other Westdale Drive residents. During the heavy rains in July, Dade and many of the other residents on her portion of the street experienced some of the worst damage yet to their backyards. One neighbor’s small bridge over the creek washed into Dade’s backyard, several houses down.
Dade’s basement also flooded from the storm, and she said she’s afraid persistent rains have made it nearly impossible for her basement to fully dry. She constantly burns candles, she said, to mask the smell of mildew that’s developed as a result.
On Monday, representatives from the HOA’s management company and board visited Dade’s house along with an excavation contractor to examine the damage along Dade’s fence line and assess the condition of the common area behind the homes on her street.
The Maryland Independent understands that the management company promised to send her a copy of the contractor’s written report when it has been received and encouraged residents to submit repair proposals from other contractors to the HOA board for consideration.
