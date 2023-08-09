crime scene tape.jpg

A Brandywine man is facing additional charges related to a July 18 home invasion and attempted carjacking.

Kenneth Tyrell Wade-Greene, 33, was most recently charged with two felonies for theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 on July 31.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews