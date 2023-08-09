A Brandywine man is facing additional charges related to a July 18 home invasion and attempted carjacking.
Kenneth Tyrell Wade-Greene, 33, was most recently charged with two felonies for theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 on July 31.
According to charging documents, Charles County sheriff’s officers met with a man on July 19 at around 3:30 p.m. who reported that his lawn tractor and a trailer had been stolen.
The man told officers that he regularly parks his trailer and yellow Cub Cadet lawn tractor in a parking lot in front of his home in the 3000 block of Heathcote Road in Waldorf.
On the afternoon of July 18, the man told officers that he noticed the mower and trailer with a combined value of $3,000 were missing.
Charging documents say the alleged theft took place between 5:30 p.m. on July 17 and around 4 p.m. on July 18.
At around the same time the trailer’s owner noticed the missing lawn tractor and trailer, officers were in pursuit of Wade-Greene in a black Ford F-150 towing a black landscaping trailer.
Wade-Greene was being pursued in relation to several felony warrants from St. Mary’s County.
During the chase, the trailer became unhitched and slid into the grass at a vehicle repair shop in the intersection of Mount Pleasant Road and Iowa Road.
A license plate on the trailer allegedly identified it as the trailer stolen from the parking lot on Heathcote Road.
Charging documents state the tractor was not on the trailer at the time it came unhitched and a search of the area failed to find it.
Wade-Greene later fled the truck and led police on a foot pursuit to a home in the 15000 block of Stillwater Lane in Waldorf.
Charging documents in that case stated that Wade-Greene pointed a handgun at a man and his daughter in the driveway of the residence and allegedly demanded the keys to a vehicle.
Wade-Greene then chased the man into his home and allegedly stole the keys to a 2021 Dodge Ram valued at $30,000.
But when the man tried to make off with the vehicle he was stopped by the homeowner’s daughter and eventually arrested.
Wade-Greene was charged with six felonies in the July 18 chase on two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, home invasion, theft of $25,000 to under $100,000 and firearm possession with a felony conviction.
Wade-Greene was also charged with five misdemeanors for attempted armed carjacking, handgun in vehicle, firearm use in a felony or violent crime and two counts of second-degree assault.
Wade-Greene was ordered on July 20 by Charles County District Court Judge Kenneth A. Talley to be held without bond for the car chase and home invasion.
He is due back in Charles County District Court on the home invasion case on Aug. 16 before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins.
A summons on the tractor and trailer theft was issued on July 31 and is due before Watkins on Sept. 18.
