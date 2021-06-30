Additional charges have been brought against a suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Waldorf.
Tyliek Anthony Spence, 19, of Waldorf was indicted on an array of charges, including armed robbery and first degree murder on Friday in Charles County Circuit Court.
Spence was originally arrested in Oklahoma before extradition to Charles County on March 19, and charged with conspiracy charges related to the shooting death of Daniel McClellan-Givens, 17, of Waldorf on Nov. 3, 2020.
Witnesses reported observing an altercation between McClellan-Givens and two men, and said that an individual fired on McClellan-Givens before entering a blue 2014 Hyundai Sonata and speeding off, court documents say.
Charging documents say that officers responded to the 2000 block of Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf around 11 p.m. on Nov. 3 and found McClellan-Givens with several gunshot wounds to his lower body. He was airlifted to MedStar Washington Hospital Center where he later died of his injuries.
Spence is scheduled to make his initial appearance before a judge on July 23.
Another suspect in the murder, Anthony Edward Small, 21, of Lexington Park, was charged with first- and second-degree murder among a host of other charges for his role in the crime back in March.
Small, who is facing several weapons-related charges in a separate March 3 arrest in St. Mary’s County, was ordered held without bond in Charles County.
Hearings in that case were scheduled for Aug. 13, with a trial set to begin on Aug. 17, but those dates were postponed, and now a hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17 with a trial to begin Sept. 21.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews