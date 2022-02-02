An affordable housing apartment complex in La Plata is one step closer to a reality after a unanimous vote by the La Plata Planning Commission Tuesday.
YBN Enterprises LLC presented its major site plan for Magnolia Gardens, a proposed 72-unit apartment complex that will sit at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Heritage Green Parkway.
“We have experience with market-rate housing but our bread and butter has been affordable housing,” Brackston Ziman of YBN Enterprises said.
The site is a 3.75-acre lot in the Central Business Transition district bordered by the VanGo park and ride on Washington Avenue to its north and a vacant assisted living facility to the south.
To the east of the site is the Heritage Green Subdivision, while a residential area sits to the west.
According to Jeanine Harrington, director of planning in the town of La Plata, the property had been zoned as commercial in 2021, but multi-family dwellings are permissible in the central business district.
According to Luke Patton, real estate development manager with YBN Enterprises, of the 72 units, 65 will be affordable housing units.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development defines affordable housing as housing on which an occupant is paying no more than 30% of gross income for housing costs.
Of those 65 units, 12 will be for individuals with disabilities. Only 7 of the 72 units will be sold at market rate.
Evalyne Bryant-Ward, councilwoman and member of the Planning Commission, was supportive of the new construction.
“I believe that we shouldn’t have a town where people can work and serve here but not afford to live here,” Bryant-Ward said.
The site was approved with one staff revision that a fence be placed on the rear of the property to protect from individuals accidentally ending up on the railroad tracks behind the site.
The planning commission also received a brief presentation on the HUB Annexation project, which is set for a public hearing next month.
The property, which if approved would be located near the College of Southern Maryland La Plata campus, would feature between 1,594 and 2,143 single and multi-family units in three neighborhoods.
The site will also have space for a private or charter school and community parks and playgrounds in each neighborhood.