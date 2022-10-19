Charles public school system is planning to launch two pilot programs designed to assist youth in need of extra supports with after-school activities.
Plans for the new programs ahead of their launch next month were detailed during a meeting updating the Charles County commissioners on the work various organizations in the county have done to support children.
“The idea is to braid together the various resources in the county,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said during Tuesday's meeting.
According to Sylvia Royster, director of community engagement and equity, the programs were designed to address the needs of at-risk youth and families in Charles County, strengthen current after-school middle school programs and provide access to facilities embedded within communities for after-school programs.
Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in Waldorf and General Smallwood Middle School in Indian Head will serve as the two pilot schools and will serve 50 students each. Both programs will have athletics and science, technology, engineering and mathematics components as well as leadership opportunities through mentorship groups such as Stella’s Girls Inc.
According to Erica Williams, principal at Stoddert Middle, the programs were created to bring together services to help students with leadership skills, social-emotional learning and other needs.
“Our 'why' really started right after the pandemic, we noticed that once our scholar returned after the pandemic we noticed an overwhelming increase in peer conflicts, some of which resulted in physical confrontations,” Williams said.
Brenda Tillotson, principal at Smallwood Middle, hoped the programs could help give her students a stable place to have fun and take advantage of STEM activities.
Transportation for the students involved will be provided by the school system.
The College of Southern Maryland is also planning to develop tools to help parents and students with systems such as financial literacy and other supports to guide residents to county resources and to get assistance with things such as mental health support.
Kenneth Wayne Thompson, executive director of Charles County Public Library, added that the system is planning to create a website that would serve as a one-stop shop for residents to find county and nonprofit resources.
“This would truly be a community partnership for groups to upload information that supports everyone in Charles County,” Thompson said.
More legislative proposals OK'd
Charles County commissioners also approved two more bills to be a part of their legislative package for the 2023 Maryland General Assembly.
Proposals to ban alcohol from unlicensed establishments by removing a provision that stipulated a ban only on establishments providing live entertainment as well as a provision that would amend how at-large members are chosen for the Southern Maryland Tri-County Council were passed unanimously by commissioners.
The latter measure, if it became law, would allow one at-large voting member for every 50,000 in population.
The passage of the two measures brings the total of legislative proposals to eight.
Another bill proposal to give assistance for heirs seeking to receive property by relatives that passed away is scheduled to come back before the commissioners at a later date.