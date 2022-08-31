Lands around the Maryland Airport were included in a potential priority forest area, according to proposed amendments to the Charles County forest conservation ordinance.
The ordinance governing efforts to conserve forest land around the county has been the subject of a two-year process to amend language in the 52-page document to align with current state regulations.
As a part of the update, Charles Rice, assistant chief for planning, said at a planning commission meeting earlier this week that a priority forest retention area was created to ease concerns from environmentalists about protections for forested areas.
A pair of retention areas were created in western Charles County encapsulating Pomfret, Smallwood State Park and Nanjemoy as well as along Route 5 through Bryantown and east of Bel Alton in eastern Charles.
Also included in the forested area in western Charles County is the Maryland Airport, which was the subject of intense discussion last year when lands around the Indian Head facility were returned to industrial-zoned use by an amendment to the 2016 comprehensive plan approved by the county commissioners last October.
Proponents praised the move as increasing economic opportunity in the county while detractors blasted the measure due to concerns over environmental protection.
During public hearings last fall, it was revealed that most of the 500 acres was deemed unsuitable for development.
Rice reiterated the point to planning commission members on Monday.
“Much of the land has steep slopes or wetlands that you won’t be able to use as a development project but will be able to be used for the forest conservation requirements,” Rice said.
Concerns about environmental protection around the airport led to the lands being included in the forest protection area.
Rice added that developers would be able to purchase off-site easements to include forested areas within their development to help preserve the Mattawoman watershed.
Wayne Magoon, planning commission member, said that he hoped that some development would be able to take place at the airport, calling the area “an economic generator.”
According to the Forest Conservation Act, threshold is defined as the minimum amount of forest cover that must exist at the completion of a development project.
Developers can meet that requirement by either leaving areas untouched, using afforestation (planting new trees into bare land) or reforestation (replanting a forest that has been reduced by fire or cutting).
The proposed update to the county forest conservation ordinance would increase the amount of required coverage by 10% across all land uses.
For example, agricultural and resource areas would require a 60% threshold compared to a 50% for areas outside the priority forest retention area.
Development for industrial use around Maryland Airport would require 25% coverage compared to just 15% if the airport was listed outside of the priority area.
Planning commission members unanimously approved to advance the plan to county commissioners for final approval.