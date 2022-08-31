Land conservation

Areas marked in green could be subject to enhanced forest protection amendments to the forest conservation ordinance are approved. 

 Charles County government map

Lands around the Maryland Airport were included in a potential priority forest area, according to proposed amendments to the Charles County forest conservation ordinance.

The ordinance governing efforts to conserve forest land around the county has been the subject of a two-year process to amend language in the 52-page document to align with current state regulations.

