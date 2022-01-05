The Charles County Board of License Commissioners, also known as the liquor board, approved a brand new license for an establishment coming to Waldorf later this year.
Bar 919, owned by Shaketia Yvette Boyd Johnson and Marcellus Stanley Butler, gained unanimous approval for a Class B/T (tavern) beer, wine and liquor license during a meeting on Dec. 6.
Johnson, a contractor with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, is hoping to establish a bar where people could gather in the name of enjoying sports.
“We’re looking for an opportunity for people to gather in a safe space under the notion of liking sports,” Johnson said.
The business, which will be located on 2736 Crain Highway in Waldorf, also plans to have live entertainment such as karaoke and a DJ.
Butler stated to commissioners that while he would not be in charge of day-to-day operations, he would check in on the business to ensure all regulations are followed.
The license was approved under contingency that certain procedural items would be taken care off, such as obtaining a trader’s license, which is required for buying and selling goods.
The business is required to open no later than April 1 or to notify the board if that date is not met.
Businesses fined for illegal sales
The board also held show cause hearings for several businesses accused of selling to individuals under the age of 21.
Prutvish Patel, who owns Commerce Liquors on Business Park Drive in Waldorf, was fined $500 for an offense that occurred on Aug. 18.
Patel was accused of allowing an authorized underage person to purchase a six pack of beer without checking for an identification card.
An authorized underage person is an individual allowed to purchase alcohol for the purpose of performing a compliance check for individuals who hold alcoholic beverage licenses.
According to his testimony, Patel said he was on the phone speaking with a caregiver for his mother, who does not understand English, at the time of the transaction. The incident was the first violation for Patel since 2010.
Kiran Shaileshbai Patel was fined $750 and received a suspended three-day closure order for a violation that happened on the same day at Westlake Liquors on 1182 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf.
Kiran Patel was fined as the license holder after his father, Shaileshkumar, sold an alcoholic beverage to an authorized underage person. Shaileshkumar Patel, who works as a clerk at Westlake Liquors, was fined $300 for his role in the incident.