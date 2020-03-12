The Maryland State Department of Education announced that all Maryland schools will be closed for two weeks following the discovery of the first community transmitted case of novel coronavirus 2019, or COVID-19.
“At this time, I am directing that from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27, all Maryland public schools will be closed,” said Karen B. Salmon, Maryland state superintendent of schools. “It is crucial that we take immediate measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in school communities across the state.”
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) held a televised press conference Thursday afternoon to announce that a Prince George's County resident with no known exposure from travel or contact with an infected person had been hospitalized after testing positive for the virus.
“The circumstances of this case indicate that we are entering a new phase of this crisis in our state,” Hogan said. “We should expect the number of cases to dramatically and rapidly rise.”
Salmon said that during the closure, all school facilities and buses will be carefully disinfected. Salmon recommended that school systems cancel their spring break to make up for some of the lost days due to closure.
Salmon said that plans involving childcare are being developed to ensure that the children of emergency response personnel will be cared for and families fed during the closure.
Salmon said she would be meeting with school system leadership from all 24 Maryland school districts to further develop plans for dealing with the public health crisis.
Hogan also announced that the Maryland Emergency Management Agency is now at its highest activation level, and issued an executive order activating the Maryland National Guard.
State employees authorized for telework are now required to do so, and public access to state buildings is being restricted.
Hogan also announced an executive order temporarily banning all gatherings of more than 250 people in close proximity.
All senior centers will be closed and all state prisons will suspend visitation, Hogan said.
More details are expected to be released.