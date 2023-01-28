The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of alleged incidents involving juveniles, according to a series of press releases by the department.
It started at just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, when the sheriff’s office was contacted by an individual that reported a dirt bike allegedly stolen from them was listed on social media.
Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Neighborhood Enforcement Team tracked the suspect to the 2900 block of Marshall Hall Road in Bryans Road. According to the release, officers found a 17-year-old juvenile operating the dirt bike and arrested him after a brief struggle.
Police say that during the investigation, officers learned that the juvenile had planned to transport the bike to a buyer in a Lincoln passenger car, which had also been reported stolen.
Officers allegedly found the juvenile in possession of the key to the stolen Lincoln.
The juvenile was charged on two juvenile offense reports for theft and motor vehicle theft and released to his parents.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Pickeral at 301-609-6556.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous on this or other cases are asked to contact Charles County Crime solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
Taser deployed to stop school fight
On Jan. 25, a school resource officer deployed a taser to break up a fight at Lackey High School.
At about 10:50 a.m. on Jan. 25, two students identified as siblings entered a bathroom at Henry E. Lackey High School to fight another student.
A school resource officer was notified and a school staff member responded to the fight in progress.
As the officer tried to break up the fight, one of the students fled the scene, and a second student chased after him but was blocked by the school resource officer. Police say the student attempted to punch the officer, then pushed him and broke free from the officer’s grasp.
After additional commands to stop were ignored, the officer deployed a taser to end the assault.
First aid was rendered to the student by emergency medical services personnel and he was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.
An investigation into the alleged fight revealed that the altercation was mutual between all three students. The three students involved were charged with assault and disruption of school activities.
The student that struck the officer received an extra charge of assaulting an officer.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Plunkettat 301-609-3282.
North Point altercation under investigation
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Jan. 26 that the office was made aware of a fight that injured a staff member at North Point High School that day.
According to the release, the office was notified of a video circulating on social media that showed two students fighting.
During the course of the fight, a school employee attempted to intervene and was injured.
The case was referred to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, and after further consultations it was decided that the case would be handled by Charles County Public Schools.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Morgan at 301-609-3282.