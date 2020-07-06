Amazon delivery station to open in Waldorf

An Amazon delivery station is set to open in Waldorf ahead of the coming 2020 holiday season, which is one of seven scheduled to open in Maryland.
The facility will be based in Waldorf's St. Charles Industrial Park and will occupy a 191,746-square-foot warehouse and distribution building, according to a press release from the Charles County Government.
The planning to occupy the building has been in place since September of 2019. Staff from the economic development and planning departments met with Amazon representatives to discuss permitting and property improvements at that time.
Darréll Brown, director of economic development for Charles County, said in the release, “We knew we were a long shot for a project the size of Amazon’s second headquarters, but we wanted to get in front of Amazon to set the stage for future opportunities, such as this one.”
Commissioners President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. told the Maryland Independent the facility will contribute to "opening doors for economic development and business opportunities."
"This is one of seven such Last-Mile delivery stations that are scheduled to open in the state of Maryland," Collins said on Amazon's decision to select Waldorf. "Charles County Economic Development was one of a handful of counties that actually responded to the HQ2 site search."
Consideration for the Waldorf area for the site was brought to Amazon's attention after the HQ2 site search in 2017. Collins explained that there are reasons why Waldorf could not have been ultimately accepted to be the site.
"Realistically there are legitimate reasons why we wouldn't be competitive," Collins said. "At the top of the list is the fact that we don't have mass transit. We still remained engaged with Amazon and the result of that continued work was this announcement."
Collins explained that the site will potentially bring about a "larger relationship" between Charles County and Amazon, one of the world's most valuable companies. "It will open the door to a larger relationship with Amazon in the future. I think that is what we should really emphasize to our citizens."
He added the overall benefit for the community will be new job opportunities, as well as an aura of prestige that is associated with the brand name. "The prestige of the name Amazon in our locality can likely be a catalyst for additional high-end employers."
Selecting Waldorf for the location, Collins explained, was based on Amazon doing research on the project and the county remaining engaged.
"Like most large corporate entities, they do their homework," Collins said on the decision. "I think they were looking at our proximity to the District of Columbia. ... I am just looking long-term. I think this is opening the door to additional jobs that will benefit our entire community."