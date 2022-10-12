The draft of a zoning text amendment that could fully implement a program to bring moderately priced homes to Charles County could come in front of the planning commission by next March.
Those were the comments made by Michael Jurkovic, planner in the Charles County Department of Planning and Growth Management, to planning commission members during an update on the work of the affordable housing task force.
“This is a pervasive need in our county,” Craig Renner, planning commission member, said during the Oct. 3 meeting.
As a result of meeting over the past few months, the work group has identified two zoning text amendments they would like to eventually bring to commissioners.
The first, which is hoped to be drafted and brought before the planning commission in March, is an act to fully enact the Moderately Priced Dwellings statutes in the county zoning ordinance, also known as Article 15.
The article was enacted by the county commissioners back in 2008 to bring more affordable housing to the county.
According to the article, applicants would be required to make a minimum of 12% of their dwellings moderately priced if they are building in residential or agricultural zones.
Developers would also be required to announce how many moderately priced units they intend to build and how they are distributed between the development as well as other requirements.
The article also requires an increase in the amount of moderately priced units depending on the amount of bonus density granted by commissioners.
Jurkovic said the committee also plans to bring a second zoning text amendment to introduce new residential housing types and loosen some restrictions on accessory units in the county.
The hope of the task force is to have the draft in front of the planning commission by March and for full adoption by Charles County commissioners by the end of next year.
Record remains open on development amendments
The planning commission voted 4-1 to keep the record open on the Docket 90 amendment to the Villages of Wooded Glen and Piney Reach Neighborhoods along Route 488.
The amendment would relocate a middle school from Wooded Glen Neighborhood #3, also known as the Highlands Neighborhood, which is situated on St. Charles Parkway, to the Piney Reach Neighborhood #2 along Piney Church Road.
According to Rick Barnas, president of Barnas Engineering, the requirement for a secondary road required the middle school to be relocated from a combined site with the new elementary school on St. Charles Parkway to the new site.
The amendment would also relax the 85% rule for Piney Reach Neighborhood #3 on Billingsley Road, which states that no residential construction can be completed in the Village of Piney Reach until the Village of Wooded Glen is complete.
Despite approximately 29% of the work complete on the Village of Wooded Glen, St. Charles Community LLC, which is constructing the neighborhood, said that Piney Reach Neighborhood #3 was near sufficient infrastructure and utility facilities were sufficient to begin construction.
“We’re not asking for the rule to be relaxed for all of Piney Reach, just this specific neighborhood,” Steve Scott, representative for St. Charles Community LLC, told planning commission members.
The amendment also included plans to use natural regeneration to refill gaps in the 150-foot buffer zone along Route 488.
William Murray, planning commission member, moved to keep the record open in order to allow any issues regarding the buffer zone to be dealt with.
Craig Renner, planning commissioner, was the lone no vote.