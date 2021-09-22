On the banks of the Potomac River, behind an unassuming growth of trees, sits the Marshall Cemetery.
The small, private gravesite holds eighteen souls, including two patriots that fought for the independence of this country.
On Sept. 30, the Port Tobacco Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will honor these men with an official grave marking.
“A year ago in April, we were gonna do this marking, but COVID shut down the park,” Peggy Marshall, a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution for over 35 years, said.
Two stone plaques that sit just below the marble ledges that cover the graves were already installed ahead of last year’s event, but next Thursday’s event will serve as the official dedication for the site.
About 75 people are expected to attend the ceremony to honor Thomas Hanson Marshall and his son, Dr. Thomas Marshall.
Thomas Hanson was the captain of the Charles County Militia, 26th Battalion, during the Revolutionary War, but his protest against the British began before the official start of hostilities.
He was an original member of the Committee on Correspondence for Charles County, and one of 18 men elected on June 14, 1774, to protest the closure of Boston Harbor by the British.
His son, Dr. Marshall, joined his father’s company when hostilities first broke out. The following year, he left his father’s militia to to join the Maryland State Hospital Department, where he served as a surgeon's mate from 1770-1780, later becoming a senior surgeon.
For Peggy, the ceremony is special to her, as the land where the graves sit belongs to her as a descendant of the Marshall family.
Her family is descended from Richard, the younger brother of Thomas Marshall Gentleman, who inherited the current property.
Richard’s family moved to the Fairfax County, Virginia area, where they settled ever since.
Next Thursday’s marking will be the first in 40 years at the property, and Marshall hoped that the event would draw more attention to the area. The ceremony is not open to the public.
The Marshall Hall site is managed by the National Park Service, though the land still remains property of the Marshall family.
Due to the remoteness of the area, which sits at the end of Route 227, the property has been prone to damage by vandals. In Oct. 1981, a suspected arson destroyed the main house on the property; a culprit in the crime has never been found.
Recently, a high iron fence was erected to keep would-be intruders away from the site after several grave ledges were damaged by vandals.
Peggy said that she paid for repairs to the ledges and the fence installation herself.
“I think it’s important that we preserve our old cemeteries and, you know, I thought it was important enough to have it done and to pay for it myself,” Peggy said.