An Anne Arundel County man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department fire truck and driving it from a repair shop in Huntingtown to a parking lot just past the Calvert County line, police reported.
James Michael Rogers, 34, of Friendship was charged with theft over $100,000 and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. Both charges are felonies.
Deputy Paul Wood of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office stated in court documents that on Oct. 19, he responded to the park and ride on Lower Pindell Road for the report of vehicle theft. The complainant advised that they observed a truck belonging to the Cobb Island VFD parked at the lot.
Wood stated the 2005 Pierce fire truck was located by a retired Prince George’s County fireman who currently volunteers with a Charles County company.
“He stated he called Charles County dispatch to ask if they were missing a truck and was told it was supposed to be out of service for repairs at the Emergency Vehicle Services repair shop,” stated Wood in court documents. The firefighter informed them the truck was not there but in the park and ride lot.
According to investigators, the truck had been sent to the repair shop in Huntingtown on North Solomons Island Road by the fire department for service and was stolen from the repair shop lot.
“Ricky Ward, the owner of Emergency Vehicle Services, arrived at the scene and stated that was the fire truck that was on his lot for service,” Wood stated, adding that the business was equipped with video surveillance.
Initially, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police Annapolis barrack arrived at the park and ride to investigate the incident. Since the theft occurred in Calvert, the deputies handled the investigation.
Crime lab technicians arrived at the parking lot and Cpl. Vincent O’Donnell contacted a nearby resident and “they were able to provide information that the fire truck arrived at the park and ride at approximately 10:30 p.m.,” Wood stated. “The driver of the fire truck was a white male who was picked up by another white male driving a dark-colored pickup truck.”
Wood stated he was contacted “by an anonymous source who stated he knew who stole the fire truck.” The source identified the alleged thief as Rogers.
Wood and O’Donnell went to Rogers’ residence and arrested him. He was taken to the sheriff’s office and interviewed by Det. Richard Cress. Wood reported in court papers that Rogers “gave a statement admitting to taking the fire truck and leaving it at the park and ride. While Rogers’ father admitted he owned a dark pickup truck parked in the house’s driveway, the accused told deputies his father was not involved in the incident.
According to Cobb Island VFD Chief William Allison Lawman Jr., the value of the now-recovered fire truck is approximately $750,000.
Rogers, who is a laborer for a local locksmith, was subsequently released on his own recognizance and has a district court hearing on the charges scheduled for Dec. 5.
