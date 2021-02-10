The state of Maryland is accepting applications to fill the vacant seat of former Charles Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier, who resigned about a year ago.
Applications are being accepted through March 1, according to a press release from Debra Kaminski, assistant manager of judicial nominations at the Maryland Administrative Office of the Courts in Annapolis.
Kaminski said that a 15-person nominating commission chaired by hospital spokesman Craig Renner would meet in mid-to-late April to consider applications. The commission is tasked with recommending three applicants to the governor, who will appoint one, according to Gov. Larry Hogan's (R) executive order of May 6, 2019. If fewer than three people apply, the position will be re-advertised, the order states.
There are currently four judges on the Charles County Circuit Court, according to mdcourts.gov. These are H. Jay West, William R. Greer Jr., Donine Carrington Martin and Makeba Gibbs, the latter who was elected in November over incumbent Patrick Devine. Court Clerk Sherri Hancock said that a full slate would include a fifth judge.
Southern Maryland News tried to find out why the process to fill the vacancy is just now taking place and was unable to get an answer. Hancock said she couldn't say why, but noted that there hasn't been a rush to fill some positions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kaminski referred the newspaper to the Maryland Office of Legal Counsel, however multiple phone calls to that office were not returned.
Bragunier worked as a county administrative judge for the Charles County Circuit Court from Sept. 14, 2009, to Feb. 21, 2020. Previously she was a master of domestic relations and juvenile cases from 1996 to 2002 and an associate judge from 2002 to 2009, both with the circuit court.
Before that, Bragunier was an assistant county attorney in Charles from 1992 to 1997.
Any judge or lawyer interested in appointment to the position should complete a personal data questionnaire at mdcourts.gov/judgeselect/judgeappl.