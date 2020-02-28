An Aquasco man is being sought on charges which include first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of a destructive device.
According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Elliott, on Nov. 29, 2019, a victim was in a wooded area off of Breckonridge Drive near Poplar Hill Road with his two sons when an unknown suspect allegedly began firing a rifle at them. The victim reportedly made several attempts to warn of their presence, but the suspect continued to fire the rifle. As the victim and his two sons exited the wooded area, two explosive devices were allegedly triggered by the suspect that caused loud explosions.
After securing the children inside his vehicle, the victim confronted the suspect and questioned him. The suspect allegedly said he was “Angelo Flaim,” later discovered to be Angelo Dario Flaim, 30. Flaim alleged that the victim was on property that belonged to his family. The victim was concerned for the safety of himself and his children because of the gunshots allegedly fired in their direction and landing too close to where they were when they attempted to exit the woods.
Michael Greenberger, professor at the University of Maryland Carey School of Law, said that property laws in Maryland do not permit resorting to violence to stave off potential trespassers.
“This was a complete and total overreaction,” Greenberger said. “This is endangerment to others. Whether there was harm done or not, it is a breach of criminal law.”
The victim made the report to the sheriff’s office and later showed officers where the incident had occurred. Two areas that were allegedly about 3 feet by 3 feet appeared to be created by a small explosion as vegetation was gone and there was evidence of burning. Several small white and orange plastic pieces were allegedly found at the scene that evidenced fragments from an explosive device.
The victim searched social media and found Flaim, confirming to officers that he was the same person allegedly firing the rifle at him. Flaim was located via sheriff’s office records and contact was made with the Maryland Gun Center for background information. A later response showed that Flaim had a rifle registered to him matching the description the witness gave.
According to the report, the make of the rifle was “SGM” and the model was “Stag 15,” with a caliber of “556.” Officers conducted an internet search of “SGM Stag 15” rifles and found a company called “Stag Arms” that sells various models of “AR” style rifles.
Officers made contact with Flaim by telephone on Dec. 15, 2019, regarding the incident. Flaim recalled the incident and allegedly admitted to firing his rifle and initiating two “tannerite” explosions. Flaim alleged that he was attempting to get the attention of people who were in the woods because he believed they were on his property.
Greenberger said that any alleged point Flaim tried to make about defending his property would be meritless in a court of law.
“You cannot put the safety of fellow citizens at risk,” Greenberger said. “There are other measures [Flaim] could have taken that are not as reckless.”
Officers measured the distance the victim described was between him and Flaim when Flaim was firing his rifle and igniting the first explosion. The distance between the victim and Flaim at the time of the first explosion was about 150 feet. The distance between the two men when Flaim ignited the second explosion was about 120 feet.
Tannerite is described as a binary explosive product that can be set off by a high powered rifle, officers reported. According to the manufacturer’s safety guidelines, the recommended safe or downrange distance between people and their smallest target/explosive is 300 feet.
“Trespassing will not be an adequate defense for what [Flaim] did,” Greenberger said. “Which is to say he was not without rights to prevent trespassing, but you cannot resort to life-threatening conduct.”
There is an active warrant for Flaim’s arrest, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Diane Richardson. Anyone with information on Flaim’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 301-932-2222.
Twitter: @RVollandIndy