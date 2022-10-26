Charles residents had an opportunity on Monday to make their voices heard on what they think should be included in a future sports and learning complex in the county.
Dozens attended the town hall Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) hosted at the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center. The event served as an opportunity to address the need for more recreational facilities in the county.
“One of the things that I hope people got out of this is that there’s a need for additional amenities in the county. And the only way that we’re going to get this done is by working together, not just with our county folks but our state elected officials,” Stewart told Southern Maryland News.
Stewart served as the moderator of a four-person panel that took questions and comments from residents during the 90-minute meeting.
Participants included Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D), Kelli Beavers, director of recreation, parks and tourism, the county's Chief of Budget Jacob Dyer and Deo Djossou, a coach.
Monday’s meeting did not have a time table or plans for a new facility. It instead served as an opportunity for the community to shape future development of a facility through online and in-person comments.
The development of a sports and learning complex was born out of a desire for a facility similar to the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex in Landover. That facility includes an indoor and outdoor track, a multi sport synthetic turf field, fitness and gymnastics centers and an aquatic center hosting both a competition and leisure pool.
Residents voiced the need for the new facility to have an aquatics facility in the to replace the void left by the recent closure of the pool at the College of Southern Maryland's La Plata campus.
“We had to go all the way over to King George [Virginia] and different places for swim practices,” Ken Britt of Waldorf said Monday night.
Commissioners were in unanimous agreement for a pool to be added to the new facility, with Bowling calling it “a no-brainer” that an aquatics facility should be a part of the plan.
Kaprece James, founder and chief executive officer of Stella’s Girls, advocated for educational tools such as a makers lab for children that have interests outside of athletics.
Another topic on Monday was how the facility would be funded.
Beavers, who spent 17 years with Prince George’s County Parks and Recreation, said that Prince George’s residents paid a special tax that went straight to the county’s parks and recreation department. She did not suggest a similar tax in Charles County.
Bowling said the county would do everything in its power not to include new tax increases to fund the center and instead find ways within the existing budget to make funding work.
Stewart added that state funding could be sought to help bring the center to a reality and called on residents to spread the word about the funding need.
A feasibility study into the future facility is scheduled to take place next spring.