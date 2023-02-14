A Brandywine man is in jail after allegedly attempting to set fire to his parent's home in Waldorf, according to a release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Jordan Christopher Robinson, 21, of Brandywine was arrested and charged with three felonies for first-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and home invasion as well as misdemeanor second-degree malicious destruction of property over $1,000.
At around 10:38 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputy fire marshals responded to the 9200 block of Misting Court in Waldorf for reports of a fire.
Fire marshals met with Charles County sheriff’s officers who informed them that the homeowner allegedly had issues with his son, later identified as Robinson.
Charging documents state that Robinson had been kicked out of the home after an argument earlier in the day on Feb. 11.
Home security cameras captured Robinson later entering the house through the basement by throwing a brick through a glass window.
When the homeowner discovered Robinson in the home, he returned to the house to find the remains of a fire allegedly set by Robinson in his father’s bedroom that was extinguished by the home’s sprinkler system.
The sprinkler system was credited by the fire marshal's office in containing the blaze and limiting the damage to the home.
“Every new home in Maryland is now built with fire sprinkler systems,” State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said in the release. “These life-saving devices allow time for the occupants to get out, minimize the damage and assist fire investigators in collecting evidence that may have otherwise been lost in the fire."
The Office of the State Fire Marshal stated that the fire caused about $6,000 in damage.
Charging documents further stated that Robinson had sent multiple threatening text messages to another family member after the altercation earlier in the day.
An arrest warrant was issued for Robinson on Feb. 12 and executed the same day.
He was released on his own recognizance on Feb. 13 and is due back in Charles County District Court on March 10.