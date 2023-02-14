A Brandywine man is in jail after allegedly attempting to set fire to his parent's home in Waldorf, according to a release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Jordan Christopher Robinson, 21, of Brandywine was arrested and charged with three felonies for first-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and home invasion as well as misdemeanor second-degree malicious destruction of property over $1,000.


