An argument over a credit card led to the death of a 71-year-old Waldorf man and the arrest of his son last week, according to police.
Justin Michael Lachenmayer, 38, of Waldorf was charged with three felony counts of first- and second-degree murder and first-degree assault as well as one count of misdemeanor second-degree assault.
Just after midnight on Sept. 8, Charles County sheriff’s office responded to the 5000 block of Vane Court in Waldorf for reports of a domestic assault in progress.
When officers arrived, they found John Carl Lachenmayer, 71, having difficulty breathing.
Police say John Lachenmeyer told officers that his son, later identified as Justin Lachenmayer, had knocked him to the floor and punched and kicked him after an argument over a credit card.
Officers observed numerous bruises to John Lachenmayer’s body and he was taken to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.
At around 3:36 a.m., John Lachenmayer was pronounced dead.
According to charging documents, a CT scan discovered that John Lachenmayer had a lacerated spleen and internal bleeding suffered as a result of the alleged assault.
When investigating the home, officers discovered blood and other biological material in the interior of the home indicating that a struggle had taken place before officers arrived.
Justin Lachenmayer was ordered held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center and he is due back in Charles County District Court on Oct. 6 for a preliminary hearing before Judge Patrick J. Devine.