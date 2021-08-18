An Army veteran from Bryans Road will serve three months in federal prison prison after being convicted of forging military discharge certificates for other people.
Philip Mungin, 58, was sentenced on Monday by U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis on charges of forging military discharge paperwork and identity theft, according to a release by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Mungin, who now lives in Mira Loma, Calif., pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to abuse a system designed to help veterans get jobs by easing requirements to obtain a commercial drivers license.
Veterans needed to show a copy of the form DD-214, which is a separation document that shows a service member has completed their service and their condition of discharge to take advantage of the program. Applicants would also have to complete a form signed by their commanding officer to certify the relevant driving experience.
Mungin would falsify DD-214 forms for others in return for payment so that non-military individuals could take advantage of the program that waived participation in weeks of training and tests that could cost up to $7,000.
The scheme was discovered in December 2018 when an employee at the Motor Vehicle Administration office in Waldorf discovered a dubious waiver document. The applicant, whom had no military experience, identified Mungin as the person who supplied him with the falsified paperwork.
Investigators discovered 44 fraudulent applications, with 34 of them falsely signed by an unnamed senior transition specialist that processed Mungin’s paperwork when he left the military in 1999.
The release said the commanding officer who certified the documents was a supposed colonel that did not exist, according to U.S. Department of Defense records. Mungin admitted to receiving between $500 and $2,000 in payment for the fake documents, and sometimes went with applicants in his military uniform.
“At times, Mungin told the employees he was a member of the military police accompanying members who were about to be discharged to obtain their CDLs,” the release stated.
Mungin admitted to receiving between $15,000 and $40,000 to create the false paperwork.
As well as jail time, he will have to forfeit $13,000 and pay $2,000 in judgement, and submit to three years of supervised release once he’s out of prison.