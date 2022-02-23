Artie Cofield, 51, of Virginia was arrested in Wichita Falls, Texas on Feb. 12.
A Virginia man has been captured in connection with the murder of a 64-year-old man in Waldorf in 2020.
Artie Cofield, 51, was arrested in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Feb. 12 by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Feb. 18.
Charles sheriff’s deputies responded to the 12300 block of Mount Clare Place in Waldorf for the report of a death on Oct. 27, 2020.
When deputies arrived, they found Herbert Andrei James, 64, of Waldorf inside the residence with injuries to his body.
His death was later ruled a homicide after an examination done by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Detectives later identified Cofield, who was known to the victim, as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant on Feb. 4 earlier this month.
Cofield is currently being held in Wichita Falls pending extradition. Sgt. Garner and Detective Worley of the Charles sheriff’s office are continuing the investigation.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews
