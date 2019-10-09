A Waldorf man is in custody for his alleged role in a shooting that took place late last month in Waldorf, along with weapons charges from his arrest.
Joshua Daniel White, 21, of Waldorf is charged with attempted first-degree murder for a Sept. 27 shooting that occurred around 12:15 p.m. that day in the area of Medinah Street and Mesquite Court in Waldorf’s Sheffield community. There, police found a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was airlifted to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment. The shooting caused a temporary lockout at Mary B. Neal Elementary School, which was used as the landing site for the medevac.
According to the statement of charges, the victim and another man went to the area that day to make a down payment on a dog the other man was selling. The victim reported that he entered the back seat of a car and while there, three armed men approached, brandished their weapons and demanded money from him. The victim told police he got out and was summarily shot.
Detectives examined surveillance footage from the surrounding area, the statement of charges says, and found it showed a light-colored vehicle “speeding away after the shooting.” Text messages on the victim’s phone showed he was also allegedly communicating with an individual later identified as Joshua White regarding the sale of a Glock 26 handgun, per the report.
Police allegedly identified White as the owner of the cell phone associated with the number through a search warrant to Sprint, the service provider. A warrant for White’s arrest was issued Oct. 3 after police conducted surveillance at his residence and saw a car similar to the one seen on video footage from the scene of the shooting.
The warrant extended to White’s vehicle, along with one belonging to his relative, 21-year-old Delonte Christopher White, according to the report. On Oct. 4 police reportedly observed both men in Joshua White’s vehicle and initiated a stop. Delonte White allegedly fled the scene on foot but was apprehended a short time later, and Joshua White was “apprehended ... inside of the vehicle as he attempted to flee.”
Joshua White allegedly told officers he was in possession of a loaded Glock handgun, which came up flagged as stolen from Atlanta, Ga., during a check of the serial number on the National Crime Information Center database.
After Delonte White was caught in the surrounding area, police allegedly found another loaded Glock .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine. A search of his backpack also allegedly returned additional rounds of .40 caliber ammunition. Per the statement of charges, Delonte White has a disqualifying juvenile conviction, along with a weapons conviction from 2017 in Prince George’s County, that bar him from legal gun ownership in Maryland.
Delonte White is not charged in connection with the September shooting. For the Oct. 4 incident, he is charged with having a loaded handgun on his person and in his vehicle and illegal possession of both a weapon and ammunition. He was originally ordered held without bond but was released on his own recognizance Oct. 7. He is scheduled to appear in district court for trial Nov. 20.
Joshua White is charged with having a loaded weapon both on his person and in his vehicle for the Oct. 4 incident, and with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and associated weapons charges. He was ordered held without bond, which was upheld Oct. 7.
Joshua White is listed in online court records as being represented by Upper Marlboro-based defense attorney Thomas Mooney. He has a preliminary hearing in the attempted murder case Nov. 1 and a district court trial Nov. 20 for the Oct. 4 weapons offenses.
