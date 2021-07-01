One man has been indicted, and officers are searching for a second, in an armed carjacking case that happened in November 2020, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas Kahlil Harrington, 19, of Washington, D.C., was indicted in Charles County Circuit Court on June 25 on charges including felonies for armed carjacking, first degree assault and kidnapping.
The alleged incident happened on Nov. 20 in a parking lot near Prestancia Place in Waldorf.
According to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Harrington and an unidentified male were waiting for an individual to make a tennis shoes purchase, which was allegedly set up through an online app.
While waiting, the pair allegedly entered the car of a male sitting in the parking lot and held him at gunpoint.
When the individual selling the shoes appeared, one of the suspects allegedly left the car and robbed the individual at gunpoint, before re-entering the vehicle and forcing the driver to drive away.
When the alleged victim crashed his vehicle, the suspects are accused of returning to Prestancia Place, forcing a woman out of her car, and striking her with a gun before taking her vehicle.
The woman was treated for her injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators later identified Harrington as one of the suspects through their investigation.
Harrington is currently being held in Montgomery County Circuit Court for an unrelated armed carjacking case.
The trial in that case is scheduled to begin on July 26.
Investigators are still searching for a second suspect in the case. Residents with any information are asked to call Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.