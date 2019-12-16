A man out on supervised probation for previous offenses, including attempted robbery, was arrested Dec. 14 for allegedly kidnapping and robbing a Waldorf woman Dec. 11.
According to both the statement of charges written by Det. H. Burgess of the Charles County Sheriff's Office and previous media reports, in the early morning hours on Dec. 12 the victim was found in the roadway in the area of Gardiner and Accokeek roads in Accokeek in Prince George's County. Her hands and feet were bound, and she had suffered scrapes, bruises and a bloody lip. The woman told officers she had been abducted from her Chalkstone Place residence in Waldorf, prompting the Prince George's officers to contact the Charles sheriff's office.
The victim told police she had arrived home from work around 7:30 p.m. when a male suspect — later identified as 26-year-old Marc Christopher Brown of no fixed address — allegedly ran toward her from the foyer of the home and attacked her. Brown allegedly had "dark covered plastics" over his shoes and was wearing clothing that appeared to be made of plastic as well. Brown allegedly beat the woman, bound her hands behind her back and gagged her with tape and gauze pads.
Brown allegedly left the woman tied up in the living room for "several hours" before forcing her into the passenger seat of her vehicle, a 2010 black Toyota Camry. The woman, as Brown drove, managed to "free her feet and began kicking at the suspect, the steering wheel and the gear shift, which caused the vehicle to stop abruptly," per the report. Brown allegedly got out and dragged the woman from the car and threatened to "bury her under the rocks" at a nearby construction site before dragging her back to the car and driving out of the neighborhood.
After driving a while, the report says, Brown allegedly drove back to the woman's residence, where he "re-secured the ligatures around the victim's feet and hands, covered the victim's head with a coat and forced her to sit on the stairs as he rummaged through items in the house." He then allegedly re-tied the restraints a third time before driving her to several ATMs, where he attempted to withdraw cash. He allegedly did so successfully at a Waldorf Bank of America ATM, where he allegedly withdrew $100. Following several stops, the report says, Brown then allegedly drove the woman to Prince George's County, where he pushed her out of the car.
Brown then allegedly drove to the Waldorf AMF bowling alley, where he can allegedly be seen on security footage driving the victim's car through the front doors of the business to gain entry. He allegedly "crashed through the door several times before exiting the vehicle, walking inside and unsuccessfully attempted to take money from the ATM machine," the report says.
Brown was "developed as a person of interest" during the investigation, the report says, and was arrested at a White Plains business Dec. 12 on two outstanding warrants. When officers searched his belongings, Brown allegedly had pieces of red and black broken glass in his book bag and $100 in currency and was also allegedly wearing boots with a tread print that matched one found at the victim's home. The shards of broken glass allegedly matched pieces from the damaged bowling alley door.
Brown was reportedly identified through surveillance footage and through detectives recognizing him from previous encounters. Online court records show Brown was on supervised probation for a December 2015 attempted robbery and for possession of child pornography from January 2016. A bench warrant for violation of parole in both cases was issued for Brown on July 29.
Brown is charged with two counts of kidnapping, home invasion, first- and second-degree burglary, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, false imprisonment and related theft and malicious destruction of property offenses. As of Dec. 16, he is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.