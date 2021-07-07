Two Waldorf men have been arrested in connection with an alleged shooting that happened on June 20, according to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Ryan Lamont Bell, 34, and Jahad Karim Frierson, 23, both of Waldorf, have been charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as numerous other charges in the shooting death of 25-year-old Leon Nathaniel Inabinett Jr.
Charging documents said that Inabinett was in the parking lot of the Bryans Road firehouse banquet hall placing a tray of cookies into a car when two suspects allegedly walked up and opened fire.
Inabinett was struck several times, but was able to flee into the rear entrance of the firehouse on Livingston Road where he collapsed.
He was transported to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Surveillance video caught two suspects fleeing through a side yard of the firehouse after the shooting and leaving the scene in a blue passenger car, according to police.
An anonymous tip later clarified the car as a blue/teal Toyota Camry, and a search of MVA records and traffic stop data of the license plate the tip provided allegedly tied the car to Bell.
GPS data from an ankle monitor that Bell was wearing from another offense allegedly tied him to the scene around the time the murder took place.
Bell was arrested June 22, and during questioning alleged that Frierson was the shooter, while he provided the firearm that was used, according to the sheriff's office.
Cell phone data obtained via a search warrant put Frierson at the scene when the murder took place, documents said.
Frierson was arrested on June 29. Both suspects have been held without bond.
Bell is expected to appear in front of a judge on July 30, while no date has yet been sent for Frierson.