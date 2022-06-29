A pair of men were arrested and charged with multiple felonies for an alleged break in on the morning of June 24 in Bryantown.
Keith Demarr Young, 37, of Prince Frederick and Derron Jerell Hall Sr., 36, of Waldorf were both arrested and charged with seven felonies for three counts of armed robbery, three counts of first-degree assault and home invasion.
Both were also charged with three misdemeanors for three counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and firearm use in a violent crime.
Charles County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 5600 block of Ted Bowling Road in Bryantown for reports of suspects in the residence with firearms.
Deputies located both Hall and Young on Ted Bowling Road while both were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
Deputies spoke with three individuals in the home, who stated that Hall and Young broke in just before 5 a.m and demanded $700 from the residence.
Charging documents state Hall believed that one of the residents had taken the money from earlier when he was at the home.
The men allegedly threatened the home owners with a handgun and a black switchblade knife.
At one point during the incident, the men allegedly went outside to threaten a third resident who lived in a van outside the home when one of the men fired a shot into the air.
Hall was allegedly found in possession of the .22 caliber pistol while the knife was allegedly recovered from the top of the driveway.
Both men were ordered held without bond and will be in court for a preliminary hearing on July 27.