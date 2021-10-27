Two men have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in September in Waldorf.
Jermaine Christopher Stringer, 35, of Accokeek was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and illegal possession of a firearm due to a felony conviction, all felonies, according to a release from the Charles sheriff's office sent earlier this week.
Stringer was also charged with two misdemeanors for firearm use by a felony in a violent crime.
He was found in Washington, D.C., and was brought in with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service task force.
Also, Darius Delonte Newman, 33, of Clinton, was arrested on Sept. 21 and charged with accessory after the fact first-degree murder and two other felony charges.
Deputies had responded to the 12100 block of Ell Lane in Waldorf, just north of Thomas Stone High School, in the late evening hours of Sept. 10 for reports of an alleged shooting. When officers arrived, they allegedly found Arick Jordan Jackson, 25, of Washington, D.C., outside of an apartment building with a gunshot wound.
Jackson was allegedly pronounced dead on the scene, and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.
After their arrests, both Stringer and Newman were transported to the Charles County Detention Center and were ordered held without bond.
A trial has been scheduled to begin in the case on Feb. 8, 2022, in Charles County Circuit Court.