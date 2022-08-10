Duane "Digger" Carey flew his only mission to space in March 2002 as the pilot of the space shuttle Columbia to service the Hubble Space Telescope. Carey served 22 years in the U.S. Air Force and joined the Astronaut Corps in 1996.
Charles County residents venture to the James E. Richmond Science Center for the Space in Community event held in conjunction with the Space Foundation on Aug. 4.
For former NASA astronaut Duane “Digger” Carey, the coolest part about going to space was coming back to the earth’s surface.
“At that point, the space shuttle is flying like an an airplane, and that’s what I was trying to do — be an airplane pilot. Except I was going a lot faster,” Carey told Southern Maryland News.
Carey piloted the space shuttle Columbia for Space Transportation System 109, which launched from the Kennedy Space Center on March 1, 2002, to perform maintenance on the Hubble Space Telescope.
Carey shared his experiences on the mission with children during the 2022 Space in the Community event at the James E. Richmond Science Center at St. Charles High School in Waldorf on Aug. 4.
The event, arranged in partnership with the Space Foundation, provided children with an opportunity to explore scientific concepts with hands-on activities and headlined by a presentation on spaceflight.
“We’re excited to continue to partner with NASA and get lots of kids psyched about the possibilities in multiple fields of STEM including space,” Charles public schools' Superintendent Maria Navarro said.
About 300 participants were at the center for various activities and to get firsthand knowledge of space flight from Carey, who joined the Astronaut Corps in 1996.
Carey took the audience through the process of a space mission from prelaunch to landing and everything in between. He also talked about some of the particulars of operating in space such as wearing the extravehicular mobility units to perform work on the Hubble Space Telescope.
The extravehicular mobility units are the ubiquitous white space suits worn by NASA astronauts during space walks. They carry various tools and equipment to assist astronauts during their missions.
During his presentation Carey emphasized that getting to space was a team effort, often referring to the men and women responsible for all aspects of the space flight as the “space team.”
The team is made up of not just those directly involved with building and managing the shuttle, but everyone including individuals in charge of preparing food for astronauts, doctors that assess them for any health issues that arise from long periods in space and other support staff.
Carey said that it takes people from all walks of life to make a space flight happen.
“Nobody cares who your mom is, nobody cares who your dad is, none of that. That’s the opportunity and equality that the space team represents,” Carey said.
The Aug. 4 event also presented opportunities for students to get hands on with science with multiple exhibits including Pitsco Rockets, which turn straws, paper and erasers into a miniature rocket.
Children were challenged with landing their homemade rockets on stickers of various planets that were placed across the floor.
Rachel Johnson, space education specialist with the Space Foundation, said the exhibits help teach scientific principles while being fun at the same time.
“A lot of times people are a little nervous about it, but if you just start playing around with it you’ll figure it out a lot of the time,” Johnson said.
The James E. Richmond Science Center was founded in 2014 by the Charles public school system and provides numerous science, technology, engineering and math activities for county students free of charge. It is located next to St. Charles High School in Waldorf.