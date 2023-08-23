Dakota Brunson, 4, left, Jordyn Ibikunle, 3, and Demi Brunson, 3, enjoy drawing together during Saturday evening’s Summerfest, hosted by iNgage Community Church at Westlake High School. The back-to-school celebration included a school supply giveaway, free activities for kids, cotton candy and music.
Executive Pastor at iNgage Community Church David Hutchinson, left, and Samantha Bell, event coordinator, look over the school supplies the church purchased to donate to community members. The back-to-school celebration also included free activities for kids, cotton candy and music.
MADISON BATEMAN/FOR SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS
Wesley Elzey, an iNgage Community Church volunteer, prepares cotton candy for hundreds of guests at Saturday evening’s Summerfest, hosted by the church at Westlake High School.
Chi Onyeiwu of Upper Marlboro, left, and Ken Duru of the U.K. play a game of Connect Six at Saturday evening’s Summerfest, hosted by iNgage Community Church at Westlake High School.
Around 1,000 students, parents and community members came out to Westlake High School on Saturday to celebrate the end of summer and the beginning of the new school year at iNgage Community Church’s inaugural Summerfest.
With the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year quickly approaching, the event aimed to support families through school supply donations and provide a space where everyone could relax and have fun.
“This is our way of giving back to the community,” Samantha Bell, event coordinator and hospitality lead, said. “We’re giving away school supplies for free. All you had to do was register [to receive them] ahead of time.”
The group gave out 250 school supply kits at the event.
“It warms my heart … to be able to support so many families. The stories behind why they come are amazing,” Bell said.
iNgage Community Church began hosting its own seasonal community outreach events last year with a fall festival followed by another in the spring. The celebrations have been hosted at Westlake High School because of the large space it offers.
“We have a long-standing partnership with the school,” Bell said.
About 40 volunteers from the church came out last weekend to support the festival, including Jamese Lowry. Both her niece and nephew said they were excited to go back to school in the coming weeks.
“These events are no cost for the community,” Lowey said. “We want to be a hand that feeds.”
All three of the church’s festivals so far have had huge turnouts. According to Bell, around 1,000 people or more come out to attend, even with minimal advertising.
Executive Pastor David Hutchinson said attendance of the church’s festivals has grown organically.
“We found our niche and we plan to make these celebrations annual. … There aren’t too many outreach events like this one in the community,” he said.
Last year’s Fallfest included a Halloween candy helicopter drop on Westlake’s football field.
Saturday’s event included cotton candy, music, a moon bounce, laser tag, inflatable basketball, other free games for kids and a movie.
“It’s humbling to interact with the community and to see how much of a blessing we can be — to see the smile on the kids’ faces and the relief of parents,” he said.
Chi Onyeiwu came from Upper Marlboro to attend the festival.
“I love attending community events like this,” he said. “It’s a place where people can hang out and get to know each other.”
Almost 27,000 students will return to Charles public schools on Monday, Aug. 28.
Charles County Board of Education member Nicole Kreamer, who brought her son to the event, said she loves seeing the community’s willingness to support each other.
“The school system can’t do it on their own,” she said.
School board member Yonelle Moore-Lee also brought her two children on Saturday.
School supply donations “take some pressure off of the teachers,” Moore-Lee said. “This event is also raising awareness of this community and I’m grateful for that.”