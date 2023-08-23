Around 1,000 students, parents and community members came out to Westlake High School on Saturday to celebrate the end of summer and the beginning of the new school year at iNgage Community Church’s inaugural Summerfest.

With the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year quickly approaching, the event aimed to support families through school supply donations and provide a space where everyone could relax and have fun.


  

