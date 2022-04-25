A mechanical engineer from Hughesville has elected to run for one of the new District 1 seats on the Charles County Board of Education.
Zach Ball, 34, of Hughesville joined the race on Feb. 17, becoming one of five candidates for two seats in District 1 in the reshaped board of education.
Ball said he decided to run after watching the struggles placed on students and teachers over the last two years during the pandemic.
“I want to serve on the board because it will allow me to advocate for those passionate about strengthening the school system, and give teachers the resources they need to focus on their calling — the students,” Ball said.
In regard to learning loss, Ball said it was an important topic that must be addressed, and added that it was a good opportunity to address other issues in the school system including teacher burn-out.
Ball would also advocate for a “whole child” approach, a method developed by the Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development that ensures five critical needs of students are being met: health, feeling safe, being engaged, being supported and being challenged.
“Any student who is acting out is likely missing one or more of these things,” Ball said.
Ball would also advocate for legislation and funding that provides the best opportunities for students to succeed and provide an ear for those looking out for the best interest of students.
“I believe that all participants in the school system [from] building service workers to principals have a right to be heard,” Ball said.
Ball will face Cindy Coulby, Calvin Eugene Montgomery Sr., Samichie Thomas and current board member David Hancock for one of two seats in the July primary.
This is the first year that the board is elected by district.