Baltimore man charged in vehicle theft

A Baltimore man was charged May 12 with felony theft, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, forgery of private documents and other related charges stemming from an event that took place on Feb. 10.
According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff's Office Pfc. Nauman, on March 10, officers responded to a used car dealership on Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a fraudulent vehicle purchase. Upon arrival, an employee reported to officers that Akeem Cortez Thompson, 33, allegedly fraudulently purchased a red 2017 Ford F-150.
Thompson allegedly did so by passing a United States Senate Federal Credit Union check for $2,000 on Feb. 10. The employee later discovered the check was fraudulent when the check bounced.
The bank contacted the employee in regards to the bounced check, where he was informed that this was allegedly not the first time that Thompson has passed a bad check. Thompson allegedly fraudulently purchased the vehicle for a total of $26,086.38. The vehicle was registered to Thompson with temporary Maryland registration and officers entered the vehicle as stolen.
Officers conducted a Motor Vehicle Administration search of Thompson, which revealed his Baltimore address. A photograph was provided of Thompson, which was allegedly the same photograph on the Maryland identification card used at the Waldorf dealership.
On April 9, officers received notification that the stolen vehicle was recovered during a Montgomery County Police Department investigation. Contact was made with the department, where officers were informed that the department was also investigating the fraudulent purchase of a 2019 Honda Accord.
The alleged fraudulent purchase occurred at a dealership in Silver Spring. The purchase also involved a fraudulent cashier's check from the United States Senate Federal Credit Union.
During the alleged fraudulent purchase of the 2019 Honda Accord, video surveillance shows the suspects arrived at the dealership in a red Ford F-150 with temporary Maryland registration. The registered vehicle owner was confirmed as Thompson, and the registration showed the vehicle to be listed as stolen.
Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department later confirmed the vehicle from the Charles County Sheriff's Office report. Video surveillance from the dealership in Silver Spring allegedly shows the driver of the stolen vehicle entering the dealership, whom detectives were able to identify as Thompson. Thompson was allegedly observed both in and driving the Ford F-150.
Montgomery County Police Department detectives contacted the United States Senate Federal Credit Union and sent a subpoena for account information regarding the fraudulent status of the submitted cashier's check to the Silver Spring dealership. It was learned that the check was allegedly from a string of fraudulent checks that had been cashed against the account of the co-owner of a public relations firm in Washington, D.C.
The account had been subsequently closed due to the fraudulent activity. A total of 11 checks were reportedly cashed against the account, including one used during the fraudulent purchase of the Ford F-150 allegedly bought by Thompson.
On April 23, Charles County Sheriff's Office deputies made contact with a witness at the Waldorf dealership. The witness confirmed the person who fraudulently purchased the Ford F-150 was the same person photographed on the Maryland identification card.
On May 1, officers made contact with the co-owner of the Washington, D.C., public relations firm, the same company the fraudulent checks were written against. The co-owner confirmed that he was a victim of the fraudulent check scheme.
Thompson's MVA records showed the same information as the scanned driver's license. The information was verified with the Montgomery County Police Department as the same man driving the Ford F-150.
Thompson's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.