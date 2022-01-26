A Charles County elementary school was awarded a national honor for providing support for English-learning students in the county.
C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School in Waldorf was honored as a 2021 National ESEA Distinguished School on Jan. 12, according to a release put out by the school district.
“We pride ourselves on building relationships between the adults who work here and building great relationships with our students and with their parents and guardians,” Principal Brian King said.
Barnhart Elementary is the third elementary school in the county to earn the award given to Title 1 schools that excel in either exceptional student performance, closing the achievement gap or excellence in serving special populations of students.
Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School was given the award in 2018, while Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School took honors in 2020.
Barnhart school staff were credited for identifying a need amongst their English learner population and reaching out using TalkingPoints and ClassDojo, apps that allowed the staff to translate messages into a family’s preferred language.
The efforts of the staff had a positive effect with families.
“Parents and guardians of [English-learning] students are continually telling our office they feel welcomed and supported at the school,” Michele King, English for speakers of other languages specialist, said.
When students who are learning English arrive at the school, they are given an assessment through World-Class Instructional Design and Assessment. The test serves to gauge a student's proficiency in four categories: reading, writing, speaking and listening.
The assessment serves as a way to gauge a student’s overall proficiency in English.
Students that need extra help can receive support through graphic organizers, word banks, sentence frames and other tools.
“It is a collective effort with the classroom teachers really knowing their students and making those modifications so they can be successful in the classroom,” Laura Verga, English for speakers of other languages teacher, said.
Barnhart staff were also credited with taking advantage of professional development opportunities such as sessions hosted by the Charles public school system's Office of World Languages/English for Speakers of Other Languages.
Two schools from each state are nominated each year for the award.
Springhill Elementary in Prince George’s County was the second representative from Maryland.