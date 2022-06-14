This week Charles public school students celebrated the end of the school year, set to begin their summer fun and adventures.
But with summertime also comes storms and the dangerous natural disasters they can bring such as torrential rains, tornados and hurricanes.
On June 9, fifth graders at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School in Waldorf got a refresher on just what to do when disaster strikes as part of the American Red Cross’s Pillowcase Project series.
The meeting was part of a weeklong effort to instill safety skills and emergency preparedness for all students.
“Safety is always our top priority while students are here in the building under our care,” Principal Brian King told Southern Maryland News.
King added that inviting the American Red Cross in June gives students the skills they need to be safe at home during the summer.
According to the American Red Cross, its Pillowcase Project is designed to “create a generation of children who understand the science of hazards, are empowered to take action preparing for emergencies, and are excited to help create a prepared community by sharing what they have learned with family and friends.”
The program, shaped to educate students in grades 3 to 5, is a 40-60 minute presentation given by Red Cross volunteers.
During the session, students are given a 20-page workbook that includes activities such as creating a home fire-safety plan, filling out emergency contact cards with the student's information and a list of who to call in an emergency situation.
The workbooks also include activities in mapping what emergencies are the largest threat in each state and a summary of what to do in emergencies ranging from floods to wildfires and volcanic eruptions.
Students also received a pillowcase that they can use to fill with essential items in case of an emergency.
“The program teaches them how to shelter in place, teach them comfort and calming skills, and teaches them in relation to what hazards are in their community,” Darlene Scribner, regional manager of disaster preparedness with American Red Cross, told Southern Maryland News.
Scribner said the program can help students that may he home for the summer maintain the skillset they’ve learned in school through fire drills and other types of emergency preparedness drills.
The Pillowcase Project can trace its roots back to Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when students from Loyola University carried belongings in pillowcases as they were evacuated from the area.
Barnhart students in kindergarten through second grade also received emergency preparedness information through the Prepare with Pedro program.
The shorter program includes age appropriate activities and a take-home storybook for students that teaches how to prepare for a variety of disasters.