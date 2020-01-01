The holidays just got a little merrier on Dec. 19 at J.P. Ryon Elementary School thanks to motivational speaker and philanthropist Wanda Durant, affectionately known by many as “Mama Durant” to two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant, who adopted classroom No. 151 for the 2019-20 school year to help encourage and inspire academic success through her own foundation called WD The Real MVP Charity Inc.
The excitement began that morning inside the main office, where Durant met with Principal Melinda Johnson as well as three student ambassadors, all of whom recited the school creed and shared individual perspectives on what a typical day is like. Durant then exchanged tidbits of motivation after listening to their positive experiences.
“Education is one of the primary keys to success as an adult. It starts here. Once they get the fundamentals of education, then that blossoms their imagination,” Durant said. “If the students are consistent with their attendance, they are guaranteed indefinite improvements in their knowledge base.”
J.P. Ryon is one of seven public Title I schools in Charles County that have students who are academically at-risk and come from low-income families. Extra support is provided in the form of federal funds — under Title I of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act — “designed to help close the achievement gap between disadvantaged students and their peers,” according to the school system’s website.
Having spent 33 years making her own slam dunks in education, retired reading specialist Vickie Aultmon said students are more inclined to do their best academically when they receive positive reinforcement and motivational materials like school supplies. It was “very important” for Aultmon to advocate for this partnership with The Real MVP Foundation as she believes there are “children in Charles County that could benefit from it,” she said.
“I could see the needs in the classroom. First of all, they needed to know that someone actually cared about them,” said Aultmon, Durant’s cousin and foundation education director who advocated for the partnership at J.P. Ryon. “Some students had just suffered the loss of a parent. When you see different behaviors, they’re coming from some place. But once they know that someone like an educator cares about them, it’s nothing they can’t do.”
In addition to providing second graders with basic materials including but not limited to crayons, glue and construction paper, the WD Real MVP Foundation will donate unauthenticated Kevin Durant memorabilia such as crayons, posters, books, construction paper and other items that could be used to encourage and inspire students’ desire to learn.
But Aultmon said “that’s just the beginning” as Durant is also helping to alleviate financial burdens at J.P. Ryon.
“My foundation is really [about encouraging] students, single moms, families, parents and caregivers, and helping them to be a part of the children’s educational base along with the school system,” Durant said. “[Children] can learn, if they’re willing to follow the instructions of their teachers, how to be great ambassadors for the school, for themselves and for the community.”
After being escorted to classroom No. 151 on Thursday, Durant stood outside in the hallway for a few minutes before making her debut appearance. Loud cheers and laughter could be heard nearby, sans the exaggerated echoes one may hear during player introductions at a live basketball game, as two students pretended to pass out and fell to the floor when she walked in.
“That was surprising because normally when I come and speak to students, all they want to know is where is my son and can they get some sneakers. But I didn’t get that this time,” Mama Durant said. “The love was felt so it was reciprocal.”
“They’ve been anticipating your visit because they needed that,” Johnson told Durant while they convened in the principal’s office. “The more trauma, we had to push back with the love.”
Lots of hugs and tears from students soon followed, which Durant said was an overwhelming yet unforgettable experience that she will always keep close to her heart.
“We have to give them positive affirmations every morning so they can believe in themselves. Me and [Mama] Durant do that anyway because our spirits are similar,” said Aultmon. “I knew when they saw her, they would see that she cares about them, too, and that they can be successful. So when she walked in, you could just see all of the tears. That’s what that was all about — they felt the love throughout the room.”
