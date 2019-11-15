For the last 50 years, La Plata resident Bill Eckman has had more of an upfront seat to the town’s growth than most.
Eckman moved to town from Pennsylvania in 1966, and in 1969 said he joined up with the town’s volunteer fire department. That decision set Eckman down a decades-long road of service to his adopted home. He’s served stints on the La Plata Town Council, both as a mayor and as a councilman. His years in office saw everything from some of the town’s most significant land annexations to the 2002 tornado that killed three people and injured 120. But for his part, Eckman is relatively modest about his accomplishments.
When Eckman moved to town, it was for a job with AT&T. La Plata at the time was the county’s “center of commerce,” he said. Three years later, he’d joined the fire department and was talking with a fellow firefighter about the upcoming council elections: At that time, he said, La Plata had a mayor and two councilmen. He won a spot and spent 10 years on the council. In that first decade, Eckman said, he was part of the board that approved the Radio Station Road annexation and saw the development of La Plata’s first major subdivision, Clarks Run. In 1979, Eckman said, he lost the election.
“I thought my career with the town was over at that point,” Eckman said. However, just two years later in 1981 the council decided to add two more members. This time, Eckman was at the drugstore when he had the conversation that inspired his decision to make another run. It was the day before the deadline to file, and Eckman decided to go for it. Ultimately, he was re-elected.
Two years on the council passed, and Eckman said he once more started to consider his role and involvement. He approached then-mayor Victor B. Bowling about that.
“I said ‘Vic, I’d be glad to serve with you and the council as long as we can do it, but if you decide you want to get out of being mayor, let me know. I’d be interested in it,’” Eckman said. “He said ‘Well, I put my nomination petition on the dresser at home and I’m not going to run unless my wife signs it.’ So on Friday afternoon, he calls me up and says ‘Bill, she didn’t sign it.’”
Thus, Eckman was elected for the first time as La Plata’s mayor in 1983. The resultant first term, he said, “were some very big and very interesting years” for the town. Eckman’s first term included the town hall’s move from Washington Avenue to a location near the hospital, and another move toward the end of his term when the hospital asked for the land that’s now its surrounding parking lots.
“We had 18 months, and we didn’t know where we’d build a town hall,” Eckman said. In just under a year, they were in their new home. The day they moved in, he noted with pride, the building was fully paid for.
At the end of that term, Eckman said, his health was suffering and he decided to step down from the council. For a second time, it appeared his career with the town was over.
That changed a year and a half later.
The town manager of 20 years had left, Eckman said, and the town was preparing to drill a new well. He offered his services as a consultant working by the hour consulting on drilling and building a new well. He went on to help with the sewer system, and continued to contract with them, which he still does. Through Eckman Associates, he traveled around offering consultations on fire protection, and did so for 20 years.
“I’ve had a pretty busy life,” Eckman said.
Eckman was mayor of La Plata on April 28, 2002, when a devastating F4 tornado leveled much of the town on an otherwise quiet springtime Sunday night. He recalled handling the town’s emergency response, coordinating with the governor’s office and other institutions for aid in the days, weeks and months that followed.
“When the tornado hit, everyone in the state wanted to help us,” Eckman said. “We had about 27 different jurisdictions sending equipment and people here to work to get the town back together again.”
The timing of the storm, Eckman said, was about as fortuitous as an otherwise-tragic event could be in one particular way: Two years prior, the council had developed a vision plan for the town’s future 50 years out.
They were working on implementing that plan when the tornado hit.
“We knew what we wanted to do to accomplish a lot of the things we had decided we wanted to do,” Eckman said. That foresight, Eckman said, helped make it easier for the town to rebuild itself bigger and better than it had been before that April night.
Scott Hancock, the executive director of the Maryland Municipal League, said Eckman was president of the league’s board when he came on board in 1995, and so he has a special regard for the former mayor. Eckman, Hancock said, “is the prototype” of a dedicated community leader.
Hancock said he has “never met anyone as caring and compassionate about community service” as Eckman, and his work is done selflessly. Eckman’s love of La Plata and its people was evident in everything he did, Hancock said.
“The vision of Bill in pushing the La Plata vision before the tornado ... having that plan in effect created all kinds of great opportunities after it came through,” Hancock said, also complimenting his forward-thinking and compassion in working with others in the MML.
It’s a “Bill Eckman-ism,” Hancock said, that he stayed on to serve the town even when he was not holding elected office. That sort of dedication is common in municipal employees, he noted, but Eckman possesses it to a special degree.
“That’s just Bill. He’s an amazing individual,” Hancock said.
Current La Plata Mayor Jeannine James, in a recent phone interview, said Eckman still comes to his office in town hall most days. When he does, she said, it’s not uncommon for her to go in his office and close the door to seek advice from one mayor to another.
“He definitely has big shoes to fill,” James said. “I consider him one of my mentors. I was in his office just this morning getting advice.”
James said Eckman has always stressed to her the importance of getting to know her constituents and forging close bonds with them, as well as with those outside the town.
“The bumpy roads aren’t so bad when you follow that advice,” James said. “He’s made me look at things through eyes I didn’t know I could look at that way. ... When he speaks, it’s words of wisdom that come out of his mouth.”
While the county is much larger than it was when Eckman moved here, he said life in La Plata is still “a pleasant way to live.” It’s grown larger, he said, but the growth was designed with retaining La Plata’s small-town feel in mind. And it has, Eckman feels, even if there’s no longer three department stores and auto dealers on Charles Street anymore.
“Personally, I think it’s a better place than when I moved here in 1966,” Eckman said. “A lot of people wouldn’t agree with me on that, but in my opinion it is.”
