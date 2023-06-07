Singer-songwriter Avery*Sunshine performs at the Black Box Theater on June 1. The performance was a benefit concert supporting Phoenix International School of the Arts, which opens its doors on Aug. 7.
Monique Walker, board of trustees secretary, left, and Angelica Jackson, chief executive officer of phoenix international school of the arts, are all smiles at the June 1 benefit concert performance by Avery*Sunshine.
STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.
On June 1, the Black Box Theater at the Indian Head Center for the arts played host to an evening of music from singer-songwriter Avery*Sunshine.
The event served as a night of entertainment for Indian Head residents and an effort to help foster the love of the arts in the county by Phoenix International School of the Arts, Charles County’s inaugural charter school.
“It’s been a long journey. We’ve been formerly working on this school since 2018,” Angelica Jackson, chief executive officer of Phoenix International School of the Arts, told Southern Maryland News.
Organizers hoped to raise about $10,000 for the school ahead of the official ribbon cutting ceremony on the school’s new building at 95 Catalpa Drive in La Plata on Aug. 7. School will start for students on Aug. 28, the same date as other Charles public schools.
Delays came after plans to purchase a building in Waldorf failed to come to fruition and a search for a new school building took longer than anticipated.
The ribbon cutting will launch the arts-focused secondary school, which will use the Cambridge International Education curriculum.
The new school will host an innovation lab that includes laser and vinyl cutters, 3D printers and other tools for students to learn about the creative process.
According to cambridgeinternational.org, the curriculum “is a unique, transformational program that helps students at every stage of school education develop outstanding transferable skills, including critical thinking, research and collaboration.”
Monique Walker, board of trustees secretary, said in addition to the academic component, each student will have educational opportunities in their chosen arts discipline, be it music, theater, dance or other disciplines, as well as an attached socio-emotional education component.
“They have times scheduled throughout the day to not only get education, but also work on developing themselves and all their peers on the same mindset,” Walker said.
Interest in Phoenix International School of the Arts was high according to Walker, as about 700 applications were received for 175 slots for sixth, seventh and eighth graders. The school hopes to obtain additional slots and eventually expand to high school classes in the coming years.
Jackson said community collaboration will be important for the school’s success.
“It is going to be critical that we have participation from community organizations … those type of partnerships … in order for us to be successful and to ensure that our kids are connected to the community. We have to have that input and participation from organizations,” Jackson said.
For more information about Phoenix International School of the Arts, visit pisota.org.