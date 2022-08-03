Sheriff Troy D. Berry has effectively secured a third term as sheriff after a convincing performance in the Maryland 2022 gubernatorial election primary.
Berry (D) received 80% of the vote after all votes were tabulated following the final count of mail-in ballots on July 29.
“I’m very humbled and grateful for the fine citizens having confidence in my leadership for a third term,” Berry told Southern Maryland News.
Berry defeated former Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Capt. Derek L. Larsen in the Democratic primary.
“I had a wonderful time over the past year traveling across Charles County meeting residents and going into various communities. I have gained a whole new appreciation for the county in which my family and I are proud to call home,” Larsen told Southern Maryland News.
Larsen also said that he reached out to congratulate Berry on his campaign and wished him and everyone at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office well.
There is currently no Republican challenger in the sheriff race for November, meaning Berry is all but confirmed to continue in office, barring any surprise write-in candidates.
In the Circuit Court judge race, the general election is set to be a battle between incumbent Monise Alexis Brown and challenger Sarah Freeman Proctor.
Proctor won the Republican ballot nomination 46% to 33% with Adrienne Davis finishing third with 21% of the vote.
Brown easily secured the Democratic ballot nomination, winning 67% of the vote compared to Davis’s 22% and Proctor finishing third with 11%.
With Brown and Proctor earning the nominations from the July primary, Davis is eliminated from further contention.
Current Charles County State’s Attorney Anthony “Tony” Covington (D) was unopposed and faces no Republican challenger in November.
Patterson upsets Rucci in commissioners race
District 4 saw the lone upset among candidates for county commissioner in the gubernatorial primary with Democrat Ralph E. Patterson II defeating three-term incumbent Bobby Rucci 51% to 49%.
Patterson will face Republican challenger Stacey A. Lehn in November.
Rucci was the lone incumbent to fall in the July primary as current Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) defeated Latina “Tina” Wilson 57% to 43%
Republican challenger Joe Crawford ran unopposed and will face Collins this fall.
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) won the District 1 race with 39% of the vote compared to 30% for Matt Nolan Wills, 26% for Dr. Richard E. Cook and 5% for Ian Herd.
Bowling is set for a November matchup against Republican challenger Paul Genevie.
Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D) and Amanda M. Stewart (D) were also victorious in their democratic primaries.
Coates will take on Republican nominee Alexandra Rak while Stewart will be challenged for her seat by Republican nominee Norris H. Hanes.
Harris defeats Proctor in legislature races
District 27A witnessed another upset as Kevin M. Harris defeated incumbent Del. Susie Proctor (D-Charles, Prince George’s) 56% to 44% for a seat at the Maryland House of Delegates.
Harris is a virtual lock for the District 27A seat as no Republican challenger filed.
While Proctor was disappointed in the results, she told Southern Maryland News, “I am proud to have served the residents of Charles County for the last seven years.”
In delegate District 28, incumbents Edith Patterson (D), C.T. Wilson (D) and Debra Davis (D) won the three democratic nominations and will compete against Republicans James Ashburn, Marquita Bushrod and Tyrone R. Hall for the seats come November.
Patterson and Wilson led the delegation with 25% of the vote, with Davis close behind with 24%.
Fellow Democrats Buddy Bowling Jr. with 11%, Edward Holland with 8% and Cornell T. Posey with 6% failed to advance to the November primary.
In the District 28 state Senate primary, Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) captured 68% of the vote to defeat challenger Vontasha R. Simms. Ellis is set for a general election challenge from Republican candidate Michelle M. Talkington, who ran unopposed.
School board races set
Current school board chairperson Michael “Mike” Lukas and Letonya Smalls are set to square off for the lone at-large seat in November after capturing 35% of the vote and 19% of the vote respectively.
Bernadette Smith’s 18%, Shawna Mayon Marks at 17% and Chino Walters at 11% failed to advance to November.
“I want to say thanks to the people of Charles County for their faith and trust in me. It means a lot,” Lukas told Southern Maryland News.
In District 1, David Hancock’s 38% led the way with Cindy Coulby at 20%, Samichie Thomas at 15% and Calvin E. Montgomery Sr. at 14% rounding out the eligible November candidates.
Zach Ball’s 13% was not enough to continue into November.
The general election race for District 2 school board could come down to the final vote as all four candidates were separated by three percentage points.
Julie Brown led nominees with 24% of the vote, with Brenda L. Thomas in second with 23%, Jason I. Henry in third with 21.4% and Jamila Smith in fourth with 21%.
Olivia D. Rollamas’s 11% eliminated her from November contention.
In District 3, Dottery Butler-Washington with 28% and Nicole M. Kreamer with 27% paced the field, with Deron E. Tross at 16% and Richard Wallace at 15% rounding out the November contenders.
Andre Kinney at 8% and Bob Poore at 6% were eliminated from further consideration.
All three candidates from the District 4 race — Andre R. Griggs Jr., Yonelle Moore Lee and Linda Warren — will again appear on the ballot in November vying for two seats on the school board.
Next steps
Official certification of the election results is expected on Aug. 15, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.
Once results are certified, nominees will have until Tuesday, Aug. 16 to decline nominations if they wish.
Any candidates that have passed away after being nominated or have been disqualified will have their names stricken by Aug. 16 as well.
Any open candidate slot due to a declined nomination or death can be filled by the appropriate party’s central committee by Aug. 19.
