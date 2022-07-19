Incumbent Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) easily claimed a third term in office as polling results streamed in Tuesday night from the 2022 Maryland gubernatorial primary.
Berry held an 80% to 20% lead over former Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Captain Derek L. Larsen as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, with all of Charles precincts reporting.
With no Republican sheriff candidate, Tuesday’s election served as the de facto general election for the top cop post.
Democratic incumbents were having a strong showing in the District 28 Senate race, with Arthur Ellis (D) leading Vontasha R. Simms 67% to 33%.
In the District 28 delegate race, C.T. Wilson (D), Edith J. Patterson (D) and Debra Davis (D) all looked set to retain their seats heading into the November primary over Buddy Bowling Jr., Cornell T. Posey and Edward Holland, all Democrats.
The first upset of the night could come from the race for District 27A state delegate, where incumbent Susie Proctor (D) trailed Kevin M. Harris 58% to 42% around 11 p.m. Tuesday in a de facto race for the seat with no Republican challenger on the ballot.
In the contest to decide who will compete in the November race for circuit court judge, Monise Alexis Brown led the Democratic ballot with a commanding 67% of the vote over Adrienne Davis (22%) and Sarah Freeman Proctor (11%).
On the Republican ballot, Freeman Proctor led 47% to Brown’s 32% with Davis trailing at 21%.
If those results hold, Brown would face Freeman Proctor in the November election.
In the race for the board of county commissioner seats, Reuben B. Collins II (D) led Latina “Tina” Wilson 55% to 45%.
Incumbents also led in three of the four district races, with Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) holding a close lead over Matt Nolan Wills 37% to 32%. Dr. Richard E. Cook (26%) and former Charles school board student member Ian Herd (5%) round out the District 1 field.
In District 2, Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D) had a commanding 72% of the vote over challengers Emmanuel “Manny” Ogungbesan (16%) and Ongisa McKenzie (13%).
In District 3, Amanda M. Stewart (D) had a similar margin at 59% over opponents Carlos Childs (25%) and Linda Dade (17%) Tuesday night.
Bobby Rucci, who is looking for a fourth term in office as District 4 commissioner, trailed Ralph E. Patterson II, who was leading 53% to 47% around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
In Charles school board races, Michael "Mike" Lukas was in the lead to take the at-large nomination.
Candidates David Hancock and Cindy Coulby led the District 1 race, where two go on to November's general election.
Julie Brown and Brenda L. Thomas led the District 2 race, where two also continue on to the general election.
And in District 3, both Dottery Butler-Washington and Nicole M. Kreamer were in the lead as of Tuesday night to continue to November's election.
Election Day numbers from Tuesday will tell only part of the story as the count continues. A significant amount of mail-in ballots will have to be counted before official results can be announced. Those mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after 10 a.m. Thursday.