A civic duty done

Waldorf native Roderick McMillan shows off his voting sticker after leaving the polling center at Mattawoman Middle School during Tuesday's gubernatorial primary election. 

 STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

Incumbent Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) easily claimed a third term in office as polling results streamed in Tuesday night from the 2022 Maryland gubernatorial primary.

Berry held an 80% to 20% lead over former Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Captain Derek L. Larsen as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, with all of Charles precincts reporting.

