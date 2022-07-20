Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) has effectively won his third term as Charles County sheriff after a landslide victory in Tuesday’s gubernatorial primary elections.
Berry captured 80% of the vote compared to 20% over former Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Capt. Derek L. Larsen after all Election Day precincts and early voting results were reported on Tuesday evening.
About 4,388 Democratic mail-in ballots are still outstanding, though mail-ins will be accepted through July 29 as long as they were postmarked by July 19.
However, the current number of outstanding mail-in ballots would not allow Larsen to close the 7,559 gap with Berry.
Berry did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday morning.
In the race for circuit court judge, the November race looks set to be a contest between Monise Alexis Brown and Sarah Freeman Proctor.
Brown leads the Democratic ballots with 67% of the vote compared to 22% for Adrienne Davis at 11% for Sarah Freeman Proctor.
In the Republican primary, Freeman Proctor won 47% of the vote compared to 32% for Brown and 21% for Davis.
In clerk of the circuit court, Democrat Lisa E. Yates led with 49% of the vote over Tonya Henderson with 29%, Robin C. Rutledge with 18% and Joseph W. Mank with 3%
Republican challenger Henry Thompson was unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.
In the Democratic primary for register of wills, Lorraine Davies Hennessy had an apparent victory over David Quintin Thomas 76% to 24%
Hennessy would challenge Republican Jim Crawford in the November primary if results hold.
In judge of orphans' court, incumbent Darlene M. Breck with 27%, Russell Yates finishing with 23% of the vote and Peter Murphy with 19% look set to claim the seats. Reignald Kearney with 15% of the vote and Donta Varney with 14% of the vote round out the field.
Current Charles County State’s Attorney Anthony “Tony” Covington (D) ran unopposed in the July primary.