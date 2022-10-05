Fighting to ride

David Brickley, president of the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail Association, left, and Walt Roscello, officer of the Oxon Hill Bicycle and Trail Club, represent two of the groups trying to save the old Harry Nice/Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge, seen in the background, for bicycle and pedestrian use.

 STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

The fate of the old Harry W. Nice/ Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge in Newburg is in limbo after three trail clubs filed suit in Maryland District Court.

The Potomac Heritage Trail Association, Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail Association and the Oxon Hill Bicycle and Trail Club filed suit against the Maryland Transportation Authority to halt the planned demolition of the Old Nice-Middleton Bridge.

