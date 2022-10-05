The fate of the old Harry W. Nice/ Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge in Newburg is in limbo after three trail clubs filed suit in Maryland District Court.
The Potomac Heritage Trail Association, Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail Association and the Oxon Hill Bicycle and Trail Club filed suit against the Maryland Transportation Authority to halt the planned demolition of the Old Nice-Middleton Bridge.
A replacement bridge is under construction now and expected to open early next year.
“What is the point of environmental review laws if a state can demonstrate using one project but then build something entirely different,” William Niedringhaus, president of the Potomac Heritage Trail Association, said in a release.
Plaintiffs in the case are seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop the demolition of the old bridge, which is still in use, until an independent study is completed to examine preserving the old bridge for pedestrian and bicycle use.
“When the governor had announced in 2016 that a new bridge was going to be undertaken, the announcement included the inclusion of a separated barrier-protected bicycle and pedestrian trail,” Walt Roscello, a member of the Oxon Hill Bicycle and Trail Club, told Southern Maryland News.
A presentation given by Jason Groth, Charles County planning director, in June 2019 showed a bike path had been planned as far back as 2012. At that time, the bridge was planned to have four travel lanes, a median to separate traffic and a barrier separated two-way bicycle/pedestrian path.
In November 2016, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced $765 million for the new bridge.
But according to a presentation given to county commissioners, the Maryland Department of Transportation proposed cost-cutting measures that would eliminate $200 million from the project.
Cuts included the reduction of the shoulders on the new bridge and completely eliminating the bicycle/pedestrian lane.
The slimmed down version of the project was approved in November 2019, which David Brickley, president of the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail Association, called a “bait and switch.”
“The governor had promised with great fanfare that there would be a bike and pedestrian crossing,” Brickley told Southern Maryland News.
Brickley and Roscello told Southern Maryland News that there were safety concerns with sharing the new bridge with traffic due to the smaller shoulders, which were reduced in width from a full lane to two feet.
“There will be no choice but to be occupying the right hand side of the travel lane, and at that point you’ll be entirely dependent on motorists noticing and properly following the overhead signage and warning signage to ensure that you’re not passed by a vehicle,” Roscello said.
He added that the sight lines on the new bridge, which has a similar span to the old bridge, could be an issue.
In an eight-page memorandum provided to Southern Maryland News, the plaintiffs also claimed that the Maryland Transportation Authority, which has jurisdiction over the bridge, did not properly examine the environmental impact of the demolition plan.
“The environmental impact of the demolition plan, which may include the use of explosives and the filling the bottom of the Potomac River with tons of sediment and asphalt, has not been fully studied and its implications on species and water/sediment flows appears largely unknown,” the memorandum stated.
A request for comment by the Maryland Transportation Authority was denied due to the pending litigation.
William Pines, executive director of the Maryland Transportation Authority, stated during the annual Maryland Department of Transportation’s visit to the county on Sept. 21 that the remains of the old bridge would be used to create an artificial reef in the Chesapeake Bay.
The future of the Harry Nice/Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge as a bicycle and pedestrian crossing has been the topic of much conversation over the last three years.
In the same announcement of the new Nice-Middleton bridge without a bike lane, Charles County rejected plans to take control of the bridge for pedestrians and bicycles to use due to cost concerns with maintaining the bridge, which would have ran over $40 million.
Federal officials also sent a letter in July urging the Maryland Transportation Authority to conduct an independent study to keep the old bridge in place.
However, Pines stated during the board meeting on July 28 that demolition was already underway on the old bridge and keeping it bridge was cost prohibitive.
Brickley, who sponsored legislation that led to the construction of the new Woodrow Wilson Bridge during his time in the Virginia House of Delegates, said that a dedicated bike/pedestrian crossing was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”
The new Woodrow Wilson Bridge was built with a barrier-separated bicycle and pedestrian path that is used by 275,000 people each year.
