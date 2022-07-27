New Steel

The new Nice Middleton bridge is expected to be completed by spring 2023.

 STAFF PHOTO BY Darryl Kinsey Jr.

With construction of the new Harry W. Nice/Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge across the Potomac River well underway, questions remain about what to do with the old bridge.

Original plans called for the old bridge to be destroyed to, but recently some have said to keep the old two-lane bridge in place for recreational uses.

