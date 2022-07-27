With construction of the new Harry W. Nice/Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge across the Potomac River well underway, questions remain about what to do with the old bridge.
Original plans called for the old bridge to be destroyed to, but recently some have said to keep the old two-lane bridge in place for recreational uses.
Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (Md., 5th), Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) sent a joint letter to the Maryland Department of Transportation to halt plans to tear down the bridge.
Those federal officials and some local residents would like an independent study to determine the cost and feasibility of keeping the bridge for bicycling and pedestrian transportation uses.
“With work on the new Harry W. Nice/Thomas ‘Mac’ Middleton Bridge across the Potomac River proceeding rapidly, we urge the state to reconsider the plans to demolish the old bridge, and halt any immediate efforts to do so,” lawmakers said in a joint letter.
Talks of a bike lane regarding the Nice-Middleton Bridge have been in conversation since original plans for the bridge were being drawn up prior to construction beginning in July 2020.
In June of 2019, Charles County commissioners floated the idea of placing a dedicated bike and pedestrian lane on the new bridge. That design was turned down in favor of a four lane bridge approved by the Maryland Transportation Authority in November that year.
In the announcement, MDTA stated that Charles County government rejected a plan to give control of the bridge to the county as a pedestrian/bike crossing.
According to a Maryland Transit Authority investigation, it would have cost $46.7 million over 30 years to maintain the old span that was originally opened in 1940.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) told Southern Maryland News that those costs were a concern in previous years.
“I’m open to the idea of looking at it because I think it would be tremendous if it’s something that’s affordable for the county,” Collins said.
Some residents were receptive to the idea of keeping the bridge for recreational use.
La Plata native Brett Williams said he was in favor of the bridge being reconfigured for non-car traffic use.
“Walk and bike lane — but it needs a lot of attention first,” Linda Gordon of Indian Head said.
However, some residents were not on board with the idea of keeping the bridge around.
“Dismantle it. The costs to keep it and age are huge negatives,” Emmett Clark, of Waldorf said.
The new Nice Middleton Bridge is scheduled to open in early 2023.
In March of this year, the Maryland Transit Authority received a $200 million federal loan through the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act.
“The Nice/Middleton Bridge project is a tremendous investment that benefits mobility safety and economic opportunity for the entire region,” Authority James F. Portis Jr., Maryland Transportation secretary and chairman of the Maryland Transit, said in a statement.