A trio of bike and pedestrian trail projects in Charles County are receiving a boost from state and federal grants as a part of a broader $25.5 million package.
The funding was announced in a press release by the Maryland Department of Transportation on Sept. 14.
"To grow our economy and attract a world-class workforce, we need to build new pathways from home to work to leisure," Gov. Wes Moore (D) said in the release. "An investment in making Maryland more livable is an investment in making Maryland more competitive.”
Moore also praised “strong bonds” built between local, state and federal leaders that assisted in the efforts to secure funding.
According to the release, federal funding accounted for $20.8 million through both the Transportation Alternatives Program and the Recreational Trails Program, while $4.7 million in state funding was provided through the KIm Lamphier Bikeways Network Program.
“In order to comprehensively serve our communities, Maryland’s transportation network must include high-quality, convenient and equitable bike and pedestrian access,” Maryland Secretary of Transportation Paul J. Wiedefeld said in the release.
About $1.4 million was provided toward construction of a bikeway side path on Radio Station Road through the Transportation Alternatives Program, a federal grant program designed to assist in the creation of bike and pedestrian facilities.
The grant also helps with converting abandoned railway corridors to pedestrian trails, mitigate highway runoff and other transportation enhancements.
Another $1.7 million was awarded through the Recreational Trails Program for construction of the first phase of the Pope’s Creek Rail Trail.
The Recreational Trails Program is a federal program providing funding for pedestrian, bike, equestrian, off-highway vehicle and paddle sports trails.
States must award 40% of their allocation of this grant to projects that facilitate diverse recreational trail use, 30% for motorized recreation and 30% for non-motorized recreation.
Other area project recipients include $48,351 for improvements to the Rhode Island Avenue Trolley Trail in College Park in Prince George’s County.
Finally, $383,517 was awarded for the construction of the La Plata Bikeway through the Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program.
The program was created in 2011 by the Maryland Department of Transportation to provide state funding for planning, design and construction of bicycle infrastructure such as protected bike lanes and shared-use paths.
The grant is named in honor of Kim Lamphier, a Montgomery County native and Baltimore County resident who was known for her advocacy of bicycling access throughout Maryland.