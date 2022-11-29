A new bill that would ban firearms from Charles County government buildings will face the public on Jan. 11.
Bill 2022-14 as proposed by the Charles County commissioners would prohibit firearms from within 100 yards of any government building owned or leased by the Charles government or the county commissioners.
Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) told Southern Maryland News that the purpose of the new law was to strengthen policies around firearms in government buildings.
“I wanted to see what type of policies that we had in place that could deter someone coming in or if someone does come in with a firearm, then the sheriff’s office or our security would have the grounds to address the situation,” Stewart said.
Sworn law enforcement officers, special police employed by the county, active duty military personnel or members of the board of county commissioners would not be barred from carrying firearms into government facilities.
The bill was amended before introduction to include correctional officers as exempt from the proposed law.
Violators would be subject to up to a year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ.” O. Bowling III (D) said the proposed law would align the county with state and national laws prohibiting firearms at government buildings without infringing on Second Amendment rights.
“This is just part of the puzzle of trying to curb gun violence,” Bowling said. He added that a “hard look” needed to be taken at guidelines related to sentences for gun violations.
“When I’m looking at individuals that are arrested for ghost guns and repeat violations for handguns, they’re being released back into the community after being arrested. I find challenges with that,” Bowling said.
He hoped that the conversation on Jan. 11 would respect the rights of Americans to bear arms but also take into consideration challenges communities face with battling gun violence.
“If someone is carrying a gun illegally, we need to hold them accountable and keep the community safe,” Bowling added.
Rucci says goodbye
Tuesday also marked the last meeting for Commissioner Vice President Bobby Rucci (D) as a member of the board of county commissioners.
The District 4 representative said goodbye on Tuesday after 12 years on the board.
“It’s been a pleasure serving this board for 12 years, I wish everyone luck and thank you so much,” Rucci said during opening comments.
Commissioners wished Rucci well on his last day in office.
“Commissioner Rucci has been a steadfast supporter for business in the county and county staff. It's been an honor to get to know him and to work with him,” Stewart said.
“I don’t think the fact he’s not sitting in that seat anymore isn’t going to stop him from giving back to the community,” Bowling said.
Rucci will be succeeded on Dec. 6 by Ralph E. Patterson II, who won last month's general election after he beat Rucci in the summer's Democratic primary by less than 1.9%, or fewer than 400 votes.