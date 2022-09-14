A local bill that would bring big changes to how commissioners are chosen in Charles County is set for public comment.
The Charles County commissioners voted 3-2 to introduce bill 2022-08, which would require district commissioners to be selected only by residents of that district.
The bill was passed with one amendment that would require a resident to live in the district they choose to run in for at least one year before registering as a candidate. Commissioner president candidates would also be subject to the one-year residency rule, but can still come from any district and be voted at large.
If enacted, the changes would go into effect beginning with the 2026 election.
The bill was brought back to the floor by Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) in response to positive feedback received after the local school board was changed in a similar manner.
“Waldorf should be able to select who represents Waldorf,” Bowling said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Bowling was joined by Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) and Commissioner Vice President Bobby Rucci (D) in voting in favor.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) and Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) voted against the bill.
Collins said the decision should be made with the next board of county commissioners after the conclusion of the general election in November.
“I think it would be suitable for a new board to look at all the options,” Collins said.
Coates briefly voiced some support for adopting a charter form of government instead of changing the voting rules, but Wesley Adams, county attorney, cautioned that moving to a charter would be a more substantive alteration of county governance.
The bill is scheduled for a public hearing on Oct. 19 after the second conversation in two years on potential changes to how the county elects commissioners.
Last year, commissioners discussed potential changes to elections in response to House Bill 655, proposed by Del. Brian M. Crosby (D-St.Mary’s) during last year’s Maryland General Assembly.
The bill would have required several counties, including Charles and St. Mary’s, to change their commissioner elections to single district voting with at-large candidates still chosen countywide.
The bill made it through the House but did not advance through committee in the state Senate before the end of the last year’s session. Crosby did not reintroduce the bill during this spring’s session.
During a meeting last year, commissioners were presented with three options to deal with a potential return of HB 655, including removing commissioner districts, requiring residents vote only for a representative of their district or create a charter form of county government.