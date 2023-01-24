A bill that would issue $45 million in bonds for a future sports and wellness center in Charles County was received positively by county commissioners on Tuesday morning.
Senate Bill 130, sponsored by Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles), was the highlight of the board’s first legislative update since the start of this year's General Assembly session in Annapolis.
“I’m excited about the bill ... also to see what additional amenities we can offer residents,” Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) told Southern Maryland News.
The bill, which was heard by the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee on Jan. 19, would authorize the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue up to $45 million in bonds to finance the acquisition, construction, renovation and related expenses in conjunction with the establishment of a future sports and wellness center in the county.
According to the fiscal and policy note, the facility would be owned and operated by county government once construction was completed and the signing of a written operating agreement to transfer ownership from the stadium authority to the county.
Any agreement on operations would have to be approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works.
The bill would be an added step toward completion of the project as a feasibility study into the future facility is scheduled to take place this spring.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) called the development “exciting” and hoped to hold a more detailed briefing on the bill to better understand what the obligations of the county would be.
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) was also supportive and eager for more details.
“We need a collective effort moving to Annapolis saying, ‘This is what we want,’” Bowling said.
Commissioners were also briefed on a package of six bills sent up from the board that were accepted by the county delegation, which include one that would allow the county to regulate the use of all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes on local roads.
The six county bills are currently awaiting bill drafts and have yet to be sponsored.
Development bills get mixed reception
A set of three local bills that made their way from the planning commission were presented to the county commissioners for approval or introduction with mixed results.
Commissioners adopted zoning amendments to the critical area overlay zone that brought the boundaries more in line with state boundaries that were redrawn using new imaging and range finding techniques.
Critical areas include the waters of the Chesapeake Bay, the Atlantic coastal bays, tributaries and land underneath those lands as well as all land within 1,000 feet of tidal waters and wetlands.
Critical areas come with increased restrictions on what can be built within their limits.
According to the presentation, about 296 acres were subtracted from the critical area boundaries with the new changes.
To view the map, visit www.charlescountymd.gov/government/planning-and-growth-management/mapping-services.
However, two requests to establish public hearings for possible amendments failed to gain traction.
The Docket 90 amendment that would have made modifications to the Wooded Glenn and Piney Reach neighborhoods in southern St. Charles failed to receive a second endorsement before a vote on adoption.
The amendment would have shifted the location of a future middle school in the Piney Reach neighborhood and suspended requirements to build up a vegetative buffer along Route 488.
The request to suspend requirements to build up the buffer were made by the applicant, St. Charles Community LLC, due to natural regrowth of the buffer over the last two years.
The amendment also asked for a waiver of the 85% rule which states that no construction can begin on Piney Reach neighborhood No. 3 along Billingsley Road until 85% of the homes in the neighboring Wooded Glen neighborhood were completed.
The amendment faced heavy criticism from Bowling and Stewart, with Stewart calling the request to suspend plans to build up the buffer “unacceptable.”
Bowling told Southern Maryland News after the meeting that there needed to be more public involvement on potential changes.
“At the end of the day, what might seem small could have huge impacts on communities,” Bowling said.
A second proposal that would have shifted the zoning for the Maryland Garden property on Billingsley Road from residential office to community commercial also failed to garner the required endorsements for a vote.
Bowling voiced concerns about potential traffic impacts to the area before the attempt to call for a vote failed.