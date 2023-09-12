A Charles County bill that could compel restaurant owners to provide healthy default options for meals for children is set for a public hearing.
The county commissioners unanimously agreed to introduce Bill 2023-09, also known as Healthy Meals for Children Act, and scheduled the bill for a hearing on Oct. 24.
“By passing a bill that would require certain nutrition standards and certain default options for children's meals, we are going to potentially make it easier to make a healthier choice,” Danielle Mitchell, associate county attorney, told commissioners.
The bill was in response to a presentation earlier this year by representatives of the Charles County Department of Health, the American Heart Association and other concerned groups.
According to a copy of the presentation obtained by Southern Maryland News, the bill would establish requirements for a healthy children’s meal and healthy drink option and make that choice the default at restaurants with kid’s meals or for meals primarily targeted to be consumed by children.
A healthy meal would be defined as meals that meet nutrition standards for calories, fat, sodium fats and trans fats and sugars and include two healthy components. Those components could be a mix of lean protein, un-fried fruit and vegetables, and whole grains.
The bill would also define healthy drinks as water or sparkling water, unflavored nonfat or 1% milk or its nondairy equivalent, and juices with no added sweeteners that are 100% juice or juices combined with water.
Restaurants in Charles County would have a year from the date of passage of the bill to comply with the beverage piece, and 18 months to comply with the healthy meals piece.
Enforcement would be handled through citizen complaints to the Charles County Department of Health.
Citations for noncompliance would include written warnings and could extend into $500 fines per offense.
Wes Adams, county attorney, confirmed that the fine would be handled on a per-offense basis, not a per-day basis.
The bill could also include a potential for tax breaks for restaurants that source healthy food options from local farms.
The idea started as a request by Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) that a requirement be placed that restaurants first attempt to source healthy items from local farmers.
“It would create opportunities even for small farms,” Bowling said.
While Mitchell said she would look into it, questions were raised about whether that requirement would be enforceable.
Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) then suggested that it be presented in the form of a tax break, which commissioners were more agreeable toward.
A determination on whether that component will be added to the bill will be made before the October public hearing.