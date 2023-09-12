Gilbert Bowling

A Charles County bill that could compel restaurant owners to provide healthy default options for meals for children is set for a public hearing.

The county commissioners unanimously agreed to introduce Bill 2023-09, also known as Healthy Meals for Children Act, and scheduled the bill for a hearing on Oct. 24.


  

