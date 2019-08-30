Wednesday was filled with back-to-school events in the Charles County Public Schools system, and teachers and staff at Billingsley Elementary in White Plains wasted no time showing their bobcat pride, welcoming hundreds of families at the front door before guiding them on a scenic tour of the brand new building throughout the afternoon.
The excitement began at 1 p.m. for students with last names A through M, and then continued from 2 to 3 p.m. for those with last names N through Z. School principal Sabrina Robinson-Taylor shook the adults’ hands but initiated warm hugs for students as she proudly wore her “Elementary School Principal” T-shirt, custom bobcat flip-flops and neon green, blue, orange and yellow school colors-inspired fingernails.
“It’s such an amazing feeling. We have worked so hard to prepare for the opening of Billingsley,” Taylor said. “In May, we had our open house when they came in for the very first time. So, there was already a sense of excitement because of the bells and whistles of the building.”
Taylor spoke to the Maryland Independent in her office before giving a first floor rundown of the building’s unique operations, both inside and outside, starting with the media center where ParentVUE account activations took place.
“For students that have gone to school elsewhere, they walk in and they’re like, ‘Oh my goodness!’ because there’s so many features of our building that are hugely beautiful,” said Taylor. “We had 45 teachers in attendance back in May. They’re equally as excited and now is the opportunity to be able to meet their students. There’s the excitement about that face to face for the first time, showing the building to their families and just the overall excitement about coming to school next week.”
A majority of parents enjoyed small talk or checking out different classrooms, while others wandered the hallways with their little ones as they passed by signs and guid markers that corresponded to grade levels.
Art teacher Sarah Miller of White Plains hung white Christmas tree-like lights around the walls of her classroom and played soft music in the background, which created an inviting environment for all who stopped by to say hello. She got a head start on creating memories by taking some cell phone photos of the kids who were excited to meet her.
Miller said she looks forward to having a successful school year and using her nontraditional teaching approach to make learning fun for students.
“I am really thrilled. This is an amazing opportunity to be opening a new school and introducing these kids to the art curriculum that I have planned for them,” said Miller, a Pennsylvania native who previously taught at Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School for four years. “I’m doing a choice-based curriculum for art this year which I started last year at another school. It includes a painting center, drawing center, collage, tempera painting, oil pastels and all types of different things that the kids can do. They will get to choose what center they want to work at. I can’t wait to see how they respond to it.”
Among the parents that visited Miller’s classroom was White Plains resident Heather Julian, a transplant from upstate New York whose two daughters will become second- and third-grade bobcats on Sept. 3 when the 2019-20 school year begins. Julian and her husband are friends of school system safety and security director Jason Stoddard.
“We’re excited for the school year. When we walked, we could tell that this new building is safe and secure which was a really big deal for us, especially coming from a New York environment where schools are older and things like that,” Julian said. “A good friend of mine lost her [3-year-old] daughter in a playground accident, three years ago, at a preschool because of unsafe structures. My husband and I advocate for safe playgrounds which is just inspected by the county and things like that. The newness of Billingsley offers a very secure environment so having that is a big deal for the safety of my kids.”
Although she has gotten “used to having a quiet building” since January up until a few weeks ago, Taylor is eager to get the ball rolling.
“It’s been a very surreal experience for me to have been selected to open Billingsley. It was not my choice,” she said. “My supervisor showed up in my office and said, ‘This is going to be your next step.’ I took a deep breath and realized that she had a lot of faith and trust in me, and my skills and abilities, to manage the opening of a new school building. It’s a once in a career opportunity; I don’t take that lightly or for granted because new schools aren’t built every day. I worked really hard at building a culture and am really proud of the staff that I selected. We will do what we can to make sure that our students succeed.”
